Guardian Life Group Dental Offers Virtual Dental Visits and Emergency Dental Care With TeleDentistry.com

With Teledentistry.com Guardian has chosen to improve access to care for its members with a convenient and easy to use platform.” — Dr.Vilas Sastry

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeing a dentist virtually can be a beneficial option for dental emergencies outside of normal office hours or when a patient is away from home and unable to get an appointment with their regular dentist. Virtual dental care also has grown in importance since the emergence of COVID-19.

Guardian Life is pleased to offer virtual dentist visits to its group members via Teledentistry.com, which provides access to emergency dental care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The service is available for Guardian members whose plans include coverage for oral exams.

“Teledentistry.com is dedicated to improving access to dental care. Our team of dentists are ready to help with a virtual consultation, prescribe medications as appropriate, and then refer patients to a local in-network dentist for regular care,” said Dr. Vilas Sastry, CEO of Teledentistry.com. “We are proud to partner with Guardian to help support their members with a virtual dentist anytime, anywhere.”

“Virtual dentistry has become a helpful resource when an in-person visit is not possible and may even spare a trip to a hospital emergency room,” said Jill Purcell, Head of Dental and Vision products for Guardian. “Providing access to this care helps inspire well-being when a member can’t reach their own dentist or doesn’t have one.”

Access to Teledentistry.com entails three straightforward steps. Guardian dental members:

Call 866-979-1116 or login to Guardian’s dedicated portal at https://teledentistry.com/insurance-carriers/guardian/

provide information requested connect with a Teledentistry.com dentist to begin the consultation.

After the consultation, TeleDentistry.com will refer the member to a local in-network dentist for any further treatment.

Guardian members can use the virtual service when they are having a dental emergency and do not have a dentist; need access to a dentist after hours; or need a consult with a dentist without leaving home or while traveling.

Guardian virtual dental care visits don’t replace regular dentist visits. The service is a convenient way for members to triage emergency dental needs no matter where they are and at all hours of the day.

More information on how Guardian members can access virtual dental care is available at https://teledentistry.com/insurance-carriers/guardian/.

About Guardian Life

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings, whether starting a family, planning for the future, or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where, and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2021 included $10.7 billion in capital and $1.9 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About TeleDentistry.com

Teledentistry.com is a leading telehealth provider of virtual dental care serving millions of patients. Teledentistry.com provides virtual dental consultations throughout the USA, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Teledentistry.com’s continuing innovations in the telehealth sector improve access to dental care whether during a dental emergency, consultation, or remotely assisted care. Dental emergencies can happen at any given time, and as concerns continue to grow about the current pandemic, virtual dental visits are not only encouraged, but welcomed.

Teledentistry.com’s network of licensed dentists is available 24/7 to provide virtual dental consultations to patients regardless of their location. Teledentistry.com provides a timely and essential value-added benefit to insurance companies, their members, and their network of providers. For more information, please visit www.teledentistry.com.

