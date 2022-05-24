EUCAST Announces Digital Twin Partnership with Hyundai’s HDC Labs
Leading Wireless Broadband Access Technology
Simulations to Support IoT Innovation and Performance
“EUCAST is perfectly positioned to thrive with the significant growth in the digital twin marketplace.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at EUCAST Global, a company with 4G LTE and 5G advanced wireless telecommunication technology announced it will provide digital twin solutions and consulting for HDC Labs. Earlier this year, EUCAST signed a contract to develop and supply a cloud based CSP Commercial Space Platform (CSP) with HDC LABS, a subsidiary of Hyundai Development Company. This development contract is based on EUCAST’s Building Information Modeling (BIM) based collaboration, process management, and history management solution (brand name EUSPAZIO).
— Jaeyeong Kim
EUCAST’s EUSPAZIO is a BIM-based full lifecycle construction (building, civil engineering, plant, etc.) digital twin management platform that enables collaboration, process management, cost management and operation management. EUSPAZIO’s 3D platform allows Web based collaboration and operations of large-capacity data systems (even on notebook computers or tablets).
EUCAST’s vision is to lead the integrated digital twin platform market that makes all spaces (buildings, airports, ports, plants, hospital roads, railways, schools, farms, cities, etc.) smart through prediction and customization.
“EUCAST is perfectly positioned to thrive with the significant growth in the digital twin marketplace,” CEO Jaeyeong Kim explained. “Our technology, equipment, and expertise will provide Hyundai a private network critical for its digital twin needs.”
Digital twin technology makes up a rapidly expanding market as companies realize the value it brings to research, development, and existing operations.
“Hyundai, like many other companies, are realizing, and taking advantage of the significant value of digital twin technology,” stated Gary Sumihiro of Sumihiro Investments, LLC, who is bringing EUCAST to the US market. “The benefits for the efficiency alone are already saving companies, and industries are just scratching the surface of the possibilities.”
In addition to its digital twin services, EUCAST provides wireless communication systems that allow users to access the internet whenever and wherever they want. Its advanced equipment, comprising base stations, control servers, core network, and network management systems, allows users in remote and underserved communities to access the internet. EUCAST also provides private network solutions for businesses that share confidential information.
EUCAST is working to equip underserved communities with broadband wireless internet coverage, especially students in rural areas, farmers exploring smart farming options, and sovereign nations.
EUCAST recently announced a partnership with the University of Denver and is also a member of the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance.
About EUCAST
EUCAST provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions, comprised of base stations, control servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.
