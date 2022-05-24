Submit Release
Kaslo Bridge replacement enhances safety, accessibility

CANADA, May 24 - The two-lane steel and concrete Kaslo Bridge is complete, providing a safer route with active transportation options for people crossing the Kaslo River.

“Ensuring the province’s highways, roads and bridges meet modern standards of safety and accessibility is a priority for this government,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston, on behalf of Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “I am pleased that our government is making significant investments in rural transportation infrastructure across the province, like this new bridge in Kaslo.”

Located at the south entrance to Kaslo, the new bridge replaces the former two-lane timber bridge that was built in 1966 and was nearing the end of its lifespan. The replacement bridge has two-metre shoulders and a barrier-separated sidewalk, making the route safe for cyclists and pedestrians.

“The Kaslo River Bridge replacement is a wonderful project for our village, providing a safe crossing that pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can rely on for years to come,” said Suzan Hewat, mayor of the Village of Kaslo. “We were pleased with the community engagement in the design process, and I thank the ministry staff and the contractors for keeping council updated throughout the build. It was great to see some local people involved in the project, too."

The new bridge provides greater access and connectivity to the local road and trail network for cyclists and pedestrians, and improves safety for drivers by aligning the intersection of Spruce and F avenues.

Removing the old bridge’s pier also makes the river easier for fish to navigate. 

The $6.2-million project was completed by BD Hall Constructors Corp.

The public was consulted about the bridge design at an open house in November 2019.

