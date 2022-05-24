Post Session Report :: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SB 622, PN 799 (Pittman) – The legislation amends Title 71 (State Government) relating to the retirement of State employees and officers to include commissioned police officers employed by the DOC, Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence in the state employee retirement pension system. A vote of 45-0 was recorded.

HB 723, PN 2193 (Mizgorski) – This legislation makes updates to the Workforce Development Act of 2001 to bring our state law in compliance with the federal requirements of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Amendment A03672 (Bartolotta) – The amendment makes technical changes to the bill.

The amendment passed by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1038, PN 1359 (Stefano) – The bill amends Section 19.2 of the Act of May 31, 1945 (P.L. 1198, No. 418), known as the Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act. A vote of 30-15 was recorded.

SB 1163, PN 1509 (Yudichak) – This bill amends Section 302 of the act of August 26, 1971, known as the State Lottery Law, to allow winners to have their names, addresses, and other personal information confidential, and inaccessible under Pennsylvania’s Open Records Law. A vote of 45-0 was recorded.

HB 1560, PN 3125 (Stephens) – The legislation designates a portion of State Route 2038, also known as County Lie Road, from Meetinghouse Road to Blair Mill Road in Bucks County as the U.S. Air Force Major James Doherty Memorial Highway. A vote of 45-0 was recorded.

HB 2051, PN 2366 (Kaufer) – The Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Governor, to grant and convey to the Borough of West Pittston certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in the Borough of West Pittston, Luzerne County; and making a related repeal.

Amendment A04175 (Yudichak) – This amendment authorizes DGS to convey land and grant easements across the Commonwealth.

Authorizes DGS with Gov approval to quitclaim and release to Waymart Area Historical Society any right, title or interest it may have with respect to historical use restrictions on 2.76 acres in Canaan Twp., Wayne County, for consideration as is acceptable to DGS.

Authorizes DGS with Gov and Pa. Historical and Museum Commission approval to grant 3.185 acres known as Mather Mill in Whitemarsh Twp., Montgomery County in the 7th SD and 148th HD, for $1.

Authorizes DGS with Gov approval to issue a corrective deed to Potter County Housing Authority and to release restrictive use covenant on 0.31 acres of condemned forestry lands in Coudersport, Potter County. No conveyance of real property here.

Authorizes DGS with Gov approval to grant through a competitive solicitation process 20.2736 acres known as SCI Pittsburgh in Allegheny County in the 42nd SD and 19th HD.

Authorizes DGS with Department of Corrections and Gov approval to lease 69.43 acres, a portion of which is SCI-Waymart, to Wayne County in the 20th SD and 111th HD, for a price to be negotiated.

Authorizes DGS with Pa. State Police and Gov approval to grant 4.132 acres in Richmond Twp., Tioga County to Robert Swingle in the 25th SD and 68th HD, for $12,000.

Authorizes DGS with Pa. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Gov approval to grant through a competitive bid process 2.09 acres in Coraopolis Borough, Allegheny County in the 42nd SD and 45th HD.

Authorizes DGS with Gov approval to grant 3.91 acres known as the former Pa. State Police Wyoming Headquarters in Wyoming Borough, Luzerne County to Wyoming Borough in the 14th SD and 120th HD, for $500,000.

Authorizes DGS with State Fire Commissioner and Gov approval to relocate an easement that was previously granted to Mifflin County on 1.11 acres at the State Fire Academy to establish a recreational hiking trail and parking for the public, for $1.

Authorizes DGS with Gov approval to grant to Harry E. Frey, Jr. and Jeffrey L. Frey a permanent ingress and egress easement across 1.77 acres in Clinton Twp., Lycoming County, for $2,760 for the purpose of ingress a

Authorizes DGS with Gov approval to grant 1.72160 acres known as SCI-Rockview Superintendent’s Residence in Brenner Twp., Centre County to Centre County Industrial Development Corporation in the 24th SD and 76th HD, for $350,000.

The amendment passed by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 45-0 was recorded on the bill.