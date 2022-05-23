Justice Guerrero to address Latinas in the Legal Academy Workshop at Stanford

Stanford Law School is hosting the Inaugural Graciela Olivárez Latinas in the Legal Academy Workshop next month. Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero, a 1997 alum of the school, will participate in the Workshop’s second day opening and Q&A plenary session.
