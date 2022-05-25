Leader in Even Skin Tone Cosmetics for 130+ Years, Lullage, Launches International Skin Pigmentation Day in U.S.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lullage, known as Bella Aurora in Europe and Asia, enters the U.S. market with its range of dark and white spot correctors and even skin tone cosmetics. To commemorate its American product launch, Lullage is celebrating International Skin Pigmentation Day today to raise awareness about the prevalence of skin pigmentation conditions and the methods available to help alleviate them.
Dark spots and pigmentation issues affect approximately five million Americans. They are usually caused by sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or medication side effects, and often have a large impact on self-esteem and confidence. Lullage founded International Skin Pigmentation Day in Spain in 2020 and it is now observed in over 24 countries.
Based in Barcelona, Lullage has been a leader in even skin tone cosmetics for more than 130 years. Its highly regarded bio10 forte Dark Spot Correctors contain exclusive B-CORE 221™ technology to effectively reduce the appearance of dark spots, age spots, sunspots, and discoloration. The bio10 forte range includes serum ampoules and two moisturizer formulas, one for all skin types and one for sensitive skin. The brand also offers Splendor Radiant Facial Serum and Moisturizing Eye Cream.
Lullage will continue to revolutionize the cosmetics industry with its upcoming launch, Repigment12 White Patches Corrector Face & Body Cream, the first effective cosmetic specifically formulated to help reduce the appearance of white patches on the skin. Lullage skin experts formulated Repigma12TM in collaboration with European dermatologist and vitiligo specialist, Dr. Matteo Bordignon, MD, PhD, after more than five years of development.
“Research shows that one in three women suffer from dark spots, which can have a large impact on their self-esteem and confidence,” said Jordi Segura, R&D Director of Lullage. “The efficacy of our B-CORE 221™ dark spot correcting technology is unparalleled. We are thrilled to bring 130+ years of science and expertise to the U.S. to help more people address their skin pigmentation concerns.”
To celebrate the U.S. launch of Lullage and honor the inaugural International Skin Pigmentation Day in America, Lullage is launching exclusive content on its U.S. Instagram channel (@Lullage_USA). Dermatologists and skin experts from around the world will discuss all aspects of dark and white spots, including treatment options and the importance of prevention and protecting skin to avoid them and other sun-related skin conditions.
“I am honored to be a part of the United States’ inaugural International Skin Pigmentation Day and to help Lullage shed light on this important topic that impacts so many of my patients,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu, who is based in Minneapolis. “Lullage’s bio10 forte products combine four key ingredients—stable vitamin C, kojic acid, sclareolide (sage extract), and marine exopolysaccharide, demonstrated to effectively help to reduce the appearance of dark spots all the while supporting healthy skin barrier function.”
Lullage products are available now on www.LullageUSA.com, in-store at Walgreens, and online on Walgreens.com, Amazon and other U.S. retailers, with prices ranging from $17.99 to $35.00.
To learn more about Lullage and International Skin Pigmentation Day, please visit www.LullageUSA.com and follow #25MaySkinPigmentationDay on social media.
ABOUT LULLAGE
Lullage (known as Bella Aurora in Europe and Asia) has been a leader in even skin tone cosmetics for more than 130 years. Lullage products combine proven ingredients and proprietary skincare technologies B-CORE 221™ and Repigma12 to address a variety of skin conditions, including dark spots and white patches. Lullage products are available on Walgreens.com, Amazon.com and at other U.S. retailers. To learn more about Lullage, please visit www.LullageUSA.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @Lullage_USA.
ABOUT BELLA AURORA LABS
Bella Aurora Labs S.A. is a Spanish cosmetic company based in Barcelona. Its flagship brand, Bella Aurora (known as Lullage in North America), has specialized in skin pigmentation solutions since 1890. With a strong presence in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Bella Aurora Labs aims to improve the lives of all those suffering from skin pigmentation problems through its patented formulas and innovations.
