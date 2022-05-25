14th Annual Miami Takeover Weekend Brings Washington, D.C's Music, Art, and Culture to the Sun and Sand

Miami Takeover

Miami locals and visitors from far and wide will enjoy sun, sand, music, and DMV vibes at the 14th Annual Miami Takeover set to kick off on July 15th.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th annual Miami Takeover in South Beach, Miami is an exclusive 3-day excursion set against the backdrop of palm trees, sun, and beaches that will kick off on July 15th. Travelers have the opportunity to explore the heritage neighborhoods in Miami, MTO-sponsored local community service events, and signature nightlife events and parties.The 3-day weekend event is Miami Takeover LLC's signature immersive experience that combines native yet upscale, premium nightlife experiences, culturally immersive social activities with fun-filled community service options to thousands of socially conscious urban professionals and business owners who would like to explore Miami more immersively and potentially invest in its growth.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:● UNWIND: A few of the special events of the weekend will include the MTO Golf Classic hosted by Actor and Comedian Red Grant; the Art of Go-Go on Wheels with Black Alley, Junkyard Band, ANTFARMUSIC, Yacht Wars, our infamous hotel pool party, and more.● UNPLUG: Experience a rejuvenating staycation to reset the mind and body. Book a stay with us and take in breathtaking views of the ocean from 5-star beachfront hotels boasting excellent service and amenities.● NETWORK: The weekend doubles as an effective networking opportunity to bring together some of the best minds in the country on the luxurious, relaxed shores of South Beach, allowing them to connect and explore opportunities to give back and bolster the booming city's economy. With multiple networking opportunities, you are sure to cultivate new relationships while having the time of your life.With support from the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority (MBVCA), The Miami Takeover is produced by Historically Black College & University (HBCU) alums Wylie Kynard, Vincent Peden, and Antwoine McCoy and has been lauded for strictly implementing all Covid 19 protocols while maintaining the delightful ethos of the upscale exclusive annual event. To date, there have been 20,000 attendees from all over the United States.South Beach is the definition of fun, nightlife, shopping, culture, and definitely the city of beautiful people. MTO has picked the perfect place to cultivate new connections, with like-minded people while partying and letting your hair down. Exquisite cultural dining, top-notch shopping, beautiful people from around the globe, the sun, and the beach, are all calling you to Miami. Party passes and travel packages are available to book now via www.themiamitakeover.com . Registration for the 14th Annual Miami Takeover ends on June 10th, 2022.About The Miami Takeover LLC Composed of seasoned travel professionals with a cumulative experience of 40 years in assisting customers to fulfill their domestic and international travel needs. Team Miami Takeover LLC, is led by Wylie Kynard, Vincent Peden, and Antwoine McCoy. These consummate professionals nurture a global network of premier travel partners, operations experts, and hospitality pros that share a single-minded purpose of providing safe and memorable travel experiences to their patrons. Shouting out the One City, One Sound, One Music anthem, the company has been known to combine exclusive events, ultra-luxurious beachfront property accommodations along with upscale lifestyle events, peaceful parties, strong networking events, community service initiatives, and top tier entertainment in its annual signature Miami Takeover event.

