Pulsara Releases Obstetrics Patient Type for Improved Care Coordination and Communication

An OB Patient Receives Additional Support from Her Care Team with Pulsara

New functionality enables healthcare teams to better support pregnant mothers and newborns via telehealth and improved communication.

Clinicians can instantly bring the entire care team together, regardless of location or organization. That kind of on-the-fly collaboration is what makes this so impactful...” — Bart Abstein, Regional Vice President (U.S. South) at Pulsara

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth, communication, and logistics platform that unites healthcare teams and technologies across organizations during dynamic events, recently released a dedicated obstetrics patient type that connects distributed teams on a single flexible and scalable platform—from EMS and standard obstetrics teams to NICU or trauma teams in more critical cases. The new functionality unites care teams around each OB patient case, improving the lives of both patients and caregivers by enabling reduced treatment times, improved team collaboration, and streamlined transfers.

“This new obstetrics patient type is invaluable for OB cases, especially when they turn into acute care cases,” said Bart Abstein, Regional Vice President (U.S. South) at Pulsara. "Pulsara's platform allows flexible interactions in and across any organization, enabling access to the people you need, right when you need them. Clinicians can instantly bring the entire care team together, regardless of location or organization. That kind of on-the-fly collaboration is what makes this so impactful—both for the care teams and the patients.”

Pulsara’s new dedicated OB functionality allows all teams, for both standard and urgent care, to be connected throughout the entire care continuum. Without making a single landline phone call, teams can communicate securely via instant messages, live group video and audio calling, photos, audio clips, flowchart notes, and template-driven recommendations on a single platform. These collaboration capabilities ensure that OB-specific treatment, guidance, and early initiation of intervention are available from first contact, improving treatment times and care coordination.

When routine labor and deliveries progress into urgent OB cases that demand additional resources—like preterm labor with complications or a car accident involving a pregnant woman—Pulsara is scalable to add teams, specialists, and resources to the patient channel on the fly. This flexible solution overlays over the facility’s current processes, configurable to streamline communication and unite distributed teams without interrupting the facility’s existing workflows.

“Whether it’s a routine pregnancy call or a time-sensitive emergency, Pulsara allows first responders and hospital care teams to instantly connect around the patient's case,” said Abstein. Before arriving, paramedics can also use the platform to send demographic information necessary for preregistration at the receiving facility and even bypass the ED to save time and resources. In an escalated case where hospitals need additional resources, Pulsara helps clinicians find the most appropriate transfer placement for specialized care—while also eliminating unnecessary phone calls. During the transfer process, sending and receiving facilities—as well as transporting EMS—can utilize Pulsara’s collaboration capabilities to ensure that all teams are on the same page.

“Improving the lives of people in need and those who serve them is our purpose at Pulsara,” shared Dr. James Woodson, Founder and CEO of Pulsara. “The value of Pulsara’s new obstetrics patient type extends across the entire healthcare continuum, from EMS and emergency departments to OB teams and even NICU or trauma teams in more acute cases. We are thrilled to be adding this new functionality in support of both patients and caregivers.”

To learn more about how Pulsara’s obstetrics patient type can help your organization, visit https://www.pulsara.com/obstetrics.

About Pulsara

It’s about people. During the most critical moments in life, Pulsara unites distributed teams and fragmented technologies as dynamic events evolve on a scalable communications and logistics platform, improving the lives of people in need and those who serve them.

We envision a world where needless suffering is eliminated because communities can unite and communicate without friction. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara, the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit www.pulsara.com.

The Pulsara Solution