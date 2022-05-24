Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Alerus Financial Corporation
May 24, 2022
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Alerus Financial Corporation
For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by Alerus Financial Corporation, Grand Forks, North Dakota, to merge with MPB BHC, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Metro Phoenix Bank, both of Phoenix, Arizona.
Attached is the Board's order relating to the approval of the application.
