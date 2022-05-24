WEDC trade ventures span the globe in 2022-23 

Wisconsin exporters get their products into international markets with the help of WEDC staff.

WEDC will help unlock the promise of international markets for Wisconsin products in a series of eight trade ventures scattered across the globe in 2022-23.

“These ventures provide an opportunity for Wisconsin firms to enter or broaden their global reach in the marketplace,” says Katy Sinnott, WEDC vice president of global trade and investment. “We’ll open the door to export markets on several continents, so that Wisconsin companies can identify the markets and regions that work best for them.”

The Global Trade Venture Program has scheduled in-person trips to the following markets:

South Korea and Taiwan (Seoul and Taipei), Sept. 23-Oct. 1, 2022

The United Kingdom and Scotland (London, Newcastle and Glasgow), Oct. 29-Nov. 5, 2022

Mexico (Monterrey and Mexico City), Feb. 19-25, 2023

Canada (Toronto and Montreal), March 19-24, 2023

Thailand (Bangkok), April 22-29, 2023

The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg (Amsterdam, Brussels and Luxembourg City), May 6-13, 2023

In addition, two virtual trade ventures will connect Wisconsin exporters with businesses in Australia and New Zealand from Nov. 7-11, 2022, and with Israeli firms from Jan. 23-27, 2023.

Registration for these trade ventures is conducted on a rolling basis at the WEDC Global Trade Venture website.

Trade venture locations are selected for their strategic importance to Wisconsin companies, how they align with the state’s export needs and specific interest expressed by state businesses.

The ventures provide a personalized experience designed to leverage export success. WEDC staff and in-market trade representatives conduct market research on each company’s behalf to identify potential trading partners, increasing the chances of connecting with the most promising trade partners. Meetings are scheduled for each company individually, with the company’s specific products and market strategy in mind.

They also afford Wisconsin businesses a chance to sidestep the hassle of identifying and scheduling meetings with those firms on their own, with expert insights and personalized connections offered at a subsidized rate for Wisconsin exporters.