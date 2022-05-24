Community within the Corridor to welcome first residents 

Que El-Amin, principal at Scott Crawford and one of the leading developers of Community within the Corridor, leads visitors through the construction site as the development prepares to welcome its first residents in June.

Milwaukee’s “Community within the Corridor” affordable housing and community development multiuse complex is planning to welcome its first residents in June and is sailing toward full completion in November, according to the project’s lead developer.

Que El-Amin, principal at Scott Crawford, is one of the developers leading the $66 million project in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park area, located in the former Briggs and Stratton site. “We’re converting it into 197 apartments, ranging from studios to four-bedroom units, and more than 60,000 square feet of commercial and community space,” explained El-Amin. “This property is transforming two city blocks of long-vacant historic industrial buildings into a vibrant community of apartments and businesses.” El-Amin’s company is developing the project in collaboration with Roers Companies on 32nd and Center.

WEDC is supporting the $66 million redevelopment with a $250,000 Community Development Investment (CDI) Grant to Milwaukee County, as well as a $500,000 Brownfields Redevelopment Grant and up to $12.4 million in Historic Preservation Tax Credits.

“Having affordable housing available is key to our economy and recruiting the workforce Wisconsin businesses need,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “But this development is going so much further to help get residents off the sidelines and into meaningful work. The community will include child care, space for nonprofits, access to healthy food and even training.”

According to El-Amin, the development’s apartments align with a broader trend focused on providing affordable housing for urban workers. “(These are) people who have jobs who are working hard, but they can’t afford the downtown rents. They’ll get new, nice apartments in a livable environment.”

The nonprofits and businesses that will occupy the community service facility are intended to improve the lives of residents and the surrounding community, with a goal of spurring additional commercial development and investment. Planned facilities include a child care center; science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) education resources; a food hall; laundry facilities and more. A child care facility will be managed by New Horizon Center Inc., which has provided social services to the City of Milwaukee for over 30 years.