Trucker Tools Appoints Rohit Bezewada Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucker Tools, the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry, announced today it has appointed Rohit Bezewada as Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Bezewada joins Trucker Tools from J.P. Morgan where he was an investment banker. Prior to that, he held several management positions with Uber, leading global business development efforts and progressing through strategic planning and operations roles. He succeeds Kary Jablonski, who earlier this year was named Trucker Tools chief executive officer.

“Rohit is an accomplished executive who brings over 10 years of cross-functional experience across engineering, product, strategy, business development and finance to Trucker Tools,” noted Ms. Jablonski. “We are excited to welcome him to the Trucker Tools team and look forward to his leadership and expertise as we continue to scale the company and provide sustained value for our customers.”

The Trucker Tools platform, founded in 2013, deploys a suite of mobile-based, highly collaborative and intuitive digital freight management tools used by freight brokers, logistics providers and truckers to automate and streamline common business processes in truckload freight transportation. The Trucker Tools carrier engagement app remains one of the industry’s most popular driver apps, downloaded by over 1.7 million truckers, and actively used by nearly 190,000 small-fleet truckload operators with over 90 percent of those running 10 trucks or less, as well as single-truck owner-operators. ‘Micro’ truckload fleets and independent owner operators are the backbone of the Trucker Tools carrier community, leveraging its digital freight matching, one-click simplified automated booking, automated load tracking and carrier relationship management software and services.

Nearly 400 freight brokers and 3PLs also use Trucker Tools to secure and manage truckload capacity and build better engagement and visibility compliance with thousands of truckers. The company’s focus is on helping brokers and truckload operators to successfully and rapidly evolve their technology capabilities to compete and prosper, leveraging proven digital freight management tools to dramatically improve engagement, and drive productivity gains to eliminate waste and strengthen the businesses of both truckers and brokers.

“Our goal remains one of being a trusted long-term partner for our user community that builds tools to help brokers and carriers find, book, and track freight seamlessly, and continuing to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of freight,” concluded Ms. Jablonski.

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

