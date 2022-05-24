Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Welcomes João Dias as EMEA Region President
GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professionals Society (MAPS) is honored to welcome as incoming President of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region, João Dias, Medical Affairs Lead, Haemonetics. Dias has previously served on the MAPS Executive Program Committee as well as planning committees for various MAPS events. He follows previous EMEA Region President, Mónica de Abadal, SVP, Head of Medical Affairs North America, Ipsen.
“João has been an essential member of the MAPS team and I look forward to watching EMEA membership and activities grow under his leadership,” says de Abadal, who previously held a global role based in EMEA with her company.
MAPS recently announced Dias’ appointment during the MAPS 2022 EMEA Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of Medical Affairs professionals in the EMEA region. The organization will continue EMEA events with Launch Excellence MasterClasses in London and Zurich, equipping Medical Affairs professionals with the skills, knowledge and strategy needed to guide successful biopharma and MedTech product launch.
“I think it’s important to have diversity of experience in any organization and especially in a society that represents a profession as broad as Medical Affairs. I hope my perspective coming from the medical devices and diagnostics side helps the MAPS organization, globally, and my colleagues in the EMEA region see the expansive opportunities Medical Affairs presents,” Dias says.
MAPS was founded in 2016 by Medical Affairs leaders who recognized the profession’s need for cross-organizational community and volunteered time and expertise to build MAPS as a nonprofit Medical Affairs society. Since that time, membership has expanded to over 8,500 global Medical Affairs professionals, with over 2,000 in the EMEA region.
“I see this as a unique opportunity to continue building a grassroots community of Medical Affairs professionals in the EMEA region and beyond to drive our mission of ensuring patients receive maximum benefit from pharmaceutical and MedTech innovations,” Dias says.
For more information about Medical Affairs and the MAPS organization, visit MedicalAffairs.org.
