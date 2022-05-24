Jenny Schneider Joins the Award-Winning Travel Agency, Cruise Planners, as Franchise Owner
As a Cruise Planners travel expert, I take the stress and hassle out of planning a vacation for my clients”FT MITCHELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenny Schneider announced today that she has joined Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the industry.
Affiliation means Schneider now offers travelers exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, private cruise sales, as well as cabin upgrades and special amenities such as shore excursions, discounted fares, travel gifts and more. As a Cruise Planners travel advisor, Schneider also provides specialized land vacation and tour packages to the most sought-after destinations around the world.
“Everyone travels, and it’s important to use a trusted travel specialist to help get the most value out of a vacation,” Schneider said. “As a Cruise Planners travel expert, I take the stress and hassle out of planning a vacation for my clients.
Through the resources available to me, I make educated recommendations based on value, destination, group size and seasonality, among other things to customize the best vacation possible. Since Cruise Planners has achieved top-producer status with every major cruise line and with many major travel partners, I am able to provide my customers with the best value along with my expertise and personalized service.” Schneider recently finished a 35 year hospitality career working with Hilton's, Marriott's, Hyatt's and IHG branded hotels.
The cruising trend has continued to evolve, and cruisers today are more adventurous and youthful. There has also been a surge of multi-generational cruisers – families who take their cruise vacations together. Many travelers are experiencing culturally immersive European river cruises, which is increasingly popular for savvy travelers. No matter the cruise line or destination, cruises offer a satisfying, convenient and value-oriented way to travel.
Many travelers are also opting to go on land-based vacations, enjoy all-inclusive resort stays, explore foreign countries via a guided tour and experience high- adventure trips around the world.
“As a Cruise Planners franchise and my 35 years working with hotels, I sell complete vacation packages from exotic getaways to romantic retreats and culturally immersive European experiences to customized African safaris and of course cruises,” Schneider said. “Some people want to go on a cruise one year, and then a land-based vacation the next – I offer them a one-stop-shop with a personalized touch.”
As an American Express Travel Services Representative agency, Cruise Planners offers special programs for both American Express card holders and non-card holders, offering even more added value to vacationers.
About Cruise Planners
Cruise Planners, an independently owned and operated home-based franchise, is part of the American Express Travel Representative network and the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise company in the travel industry. Cruise Planners’ travel professionals independently book amazing vacation and travel experiences for their clients around the world. Cruise Planners franchise owner Jenny Schneider is based in Ft Mitchell and specializes in Caribbean travel and is certified in most major cruise lines. For more information, please visit www.travelnowbyjenny.com
Jennifer Schneider
Cruise Planners by Jenny & Rob
+1 859-341-5093
jenny.schneider@cruiseplanners.com
