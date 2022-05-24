Corventive Health on Accelerated Path as Part of Techstars Boston Accelerator 2022 Summer Class

Cardiac HealthTech startup is working on expanding its footprint in Boston's innovative healthcare ecosystem

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corventive Health, a provider of innovative mobile and analytic solutions, announced today they were selected to participate in the Techstars Boston Accelerator as part of the 2022 class. Corventive's mission to prevent heart attacks before they happen aligns closely with Techstar's desire to "accelerate companies that save lives, save the planet, and change the way we live and work."

Corventive Health planned to relocate from Philadelphia to the Boston area prior to acceptance into the program. Becoming part of the Techstars summer class further reinforces that moving closer to Boston's robust and well-funded startup ecosystem is the right strategic move for the business. Additionally, Corventive will have increased access to world-class research institutions committed to driving clinical innovation in the Boston area and beyond.

"It is a huge honor to be selected to participate in the Techstars Boston accelerator program," said Ben Stephen, Founder and CEO of Corventive Health. "Our technology solutions focus on driving better cardiac care coordination and reducing heart attack deaths. TechStars is the perfect fit to help us super-charge our growth with greater access to investor capital, business development opportunities, and human capital — everything we need to prevent cardiac events and revolutionize patient care."

The program begins in mid-May and culminates in a "demo day" in August. For more information about Corventive Health, please visit corventivehealth.com. To learn more about the TechStars program, visit https://www.techstars.com/



About Corventive Health Technologies, Inc.

Corventive Health is an innovative startup focused on preventing acute cardiac events before they happen and takes the legwork out of treating them when they do. Cardiovascular disease has personally touched our lives. So, we've experienced the inefficiencies associated with poor care coordination or lack of early disease detection firsthand. We've built Corventive to leverage technology innovations to address the issues that drive up the cost of cardiac care and accelerate disease detection.

But our purpose is just the beginning. We have a team comprised of seasoned healthcare experts, technology innovators, and front-line physicians dedicated to designing solutions that attack cardiovascular disease head-on. Together with our clients, we hope to create a future where deaths from sudden heart attacks are drastically reduced.

