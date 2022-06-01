Submit Release
Graystoke Capital Partners Hires Matt Steffen

Graystoke Capital Partners

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graystoke Capital Partners, LLC, a real estate private equity firm headquartered in Boise, Idaho, welcomes Matt Steffen to its growing team of real estate professionals. Matt joins the firm as a Managing Principal and has been appointed head of Graystoke’s affiliate office in Denver, Colo.

Bringing more than 15 years of commercial real estate experience, Matt will be working to further build the firm's capital markets and acquisitions platform, as well as other corporate growth strategies.

Prior to joining Graystoke, Matt served as Managing Director of Capital Markets at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), in their Denver, Colo. office, and in a similar capacity with Walker & Dunlop in Phoenix, Ariz.

“We are a high-caliber firm,” said Graye Parnell, Founder and Managing Principal at Graystoke, “and Matt is a perfect fit for our culture and investment thesis. His background and experience will be a tremendous asset to the firm."

Matt graduated from the CSU Maritime Academy in Vallejo, Calif. in 2006, where he earned his B.S. in marine transportation, as well as a post-graduate certificate in finance from Harvard.


ABOUT GRAYSTOKE

Graystoke Capital Partners, LLC, develops and re-develops residential and commercial properties throughout the Midwest and Easterly Rockies. Last year, the company did over $300 million by volume and is expected to surpass that this year.

Growing from a one-man office to 35 team members in just two years, Graystoke is expected to have 2,000 units under management by the end of this year. One of their recent investments, for example, was a 97-unit apartment complex in Fargo, N.D.

