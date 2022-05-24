To Help Fund Girls Program Recruiting for Good Launches Rewarding LA Dining Club
Love to support girls and prepare them for life...participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn LA's Finest Dining
Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search, help us generate proceeds to fund fulfilling experience, sweet creative contests/parties, and paid gigs for kids and moms too
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Programs; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 fine dining gift cards.
To help generate more proceeds and positively impact girls' programs, Recruiting for Good launches Rewarding LA. People who successfully participate in referral program; earn $2500 Fine Dining Gift Cards.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to make a positive impact; we’re using recruiting for good to do just that. Your referrals help us generate proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls’ lives by funding programs that teach positive values."
About
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Complete 90 days of employment enjoy the sweetest rewards (Rewarding LA Dining $500 Gift Card).
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
