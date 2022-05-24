Submit Release
To Help Fund Girls Program Recruiting for Good Launches Rewarding LA Dining Club

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Programs; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 fine dining gift cards.

Love to support girls and prepare them for life, participate in our referral program and enjoy LA's Finest Dining!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

To help generate more proceeds and positively impact girls' programs, Recruiting for Good launches Rewarding LA. People who successfully participate in referral program; earn $2500 Fine Dining Gift Cards.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to make a positive impact; we’re using recruiting for good to do just that. Your referrals help us generate proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls’ lives by funding programs that teach positive values."

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Complete 90 days of employment enjoy the sweetest rewards (Rewarding LA Dining $500 Gift Card).

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

