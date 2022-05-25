Royal visit highlights crucial UK-India collaboration on science and culture
The UK and India should work to deepen and further strengthen their relationship across key issue areas.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pradyot Manikya, Indian political activist and current head of the Tripuran Royal Family has welcomed the historic contributions of Indian academics and Hindu figures to the development of the UK’s arts and sciences, during a visit to the UK to highlight the two countries’ economic and cultural ties.

In a recent visit to Cambridge, Pradyot celebrated the links between Tripura and Cambridge University. Pradyot’s great-great grandfather, the Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya, helped to directly finance the work of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose who pioneered the investigation of radio and microwaves as well as making significant contributions to plant science after securing his Natural Sciences BA from Christ’s College.
Pradyot was pleased to be able to celebrate the contribution of Indian academics to the UK’s scientific development, helping to highlight the vital work of non-white academics in pioneering scientific breakthroughs.
Pradyot also recently visited Brent to recognise and reflect on the links between Tripura and the Guadiya Mission in London. Pradyot’s grandfather, the Maharaja Bir Bikram, played a vital role in helping to set up the London Mission which supervised the building of the first Hindu Temple in London.
Commenting on the work of the Mission, Pradyot said: “Visiting Brent marked an important opportunity to reflect on the contribution of the Tripuran Royal Family and other key Indian stakeholders in promoting Hindu culture in Brent and beyond, supporting the development of a multi-cultural and diverse Britain. Building on this cultural collaboration, the UK and India should work to deepen and further strengthen their relationship across key issue areas.”
