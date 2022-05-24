Global Beer Market is anticipated to reach USD 987.1 Billion by 2028 | Precision Business Insights
Over the forecast period, the easy availability of beer at reasonable prices will support the beer market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beer market size has reached USD 770.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 987.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2028. Beer is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from malted grain, water, and yeast that is bitterly flavored with hops. Its moderate use has various health benefits, including improved heart health, blood sugar control, increased bone and muscular strength, and reduced risk of dementia, cancer, and heart attack. Beer helps to manage cholesterol levels, increase memory, and prevent kidney stones since it is high in antioxidants. At the moment, manufacturers rely on kegerators to extend the shelf life of their beer while preserving its flavor, aroma, color, and texture.
The Beer Market - Growth Factors
Alcohol consumption has evolved into a mark of elegance. Beer demand has skyrocketed all around the world as people strive to be considered cultured. Westernization, modernization, and a shift in customer preferences in the favor of beer drinking have opened up lucrative growth potential. Additionally, as personal disposable income has increased, beer makers have been able to increase their supply. The implementation of new ingredients and flavours has also aided the market's expansion.
The Beer Market Trends:
• The popularity of low-alcohol beverages has risen steadily, and sales of no-alcohol as well as low-alcohol beers have increased in conjunction with the growing demand from health-conscious consumers.
• Low-alcohol beers with an alcohol content of 2.5 percent or less are now inexpensive than their high-alcohol counterparts.
Restraining factors of the Beer market:
The beer market's growth potential has been limited due to negative health impacts associated with excessive consumption. Furthermore, the rule prohibiting the drinking of alcoholic beverages by minors has limited the potential for expansion. Market expansion will also be hampered by government tax measures. Raw material price fluctuations are a significant challenge.
COVID-19 Analysis:
The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the beer market is likely to be perceived owing to the increase in price for products made in the USA as well as imported from other regions. The rise in pricing is linked to a fragmented supply chain, which has raised both end-product transportation costs and raw material costs due to inadequate raw material accessibility caused by invention halts and work force shortages in developing countries.
The Beer Market – Segmentation
The Global Beer Market on the basis of Product Type, the market is segregated into Stout and Porter, Malt, Lager, Ale, and Others. On the basis of Production, the global beer market is fragmented into Micro Brewery, Macro Brewery, Craft Brewery, and Others. On the basis of Packaging, the global beer market is divided into Metal Can, PET Bottle, Glass, and Others.
The Beer Market –Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 7.5 percent. Strong sales development in Vietnam, India, and the Philippines are projected to boost this expansion. New players are likely to enter the Indian market; for example, B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd, the maker of Bira 91, is planning to develop new beers and relaunch old ones. India's beer market has been growing due to rising disposable incomes, increasing demand for low-alcohol beverages, & progressive societal acceptance.
