[Webinar] Learn About Texas Plans for 529 Day

TEXAS, May 24 - Learn About Texas Plans

for 529 College Savings Day Did you know Texas offers three tax-advantaged 529 plans for higher education? They are the Texas College Savings Plan® and the LoneStar 529 Plan®, both college savings plans, and the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®, a prepaid college tuition plan. In recognition of 529 College Savings Day this month, there will be a special webinar about the three plans at noon on Wednesday, May 25. With these plans, families can save for qualified educational expenses at schools nationwide, including tuition, fees and more. If you have any questions regarding the webinar, please contact us. For more information about the plans, visit SaveNowForCollege.org.


