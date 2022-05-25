Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,663 in the last 365 days.

National ‘I Love My State Parks’ Week To Become Annual Event

The week-long event is a celebration of our state parks

Each day will focus on a different aspect of what makes our state parks important in the lives of people and to economies across the nation.”
— Marci Mowery, Chair, NASPF
LONGWOOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of the first ‘I Love My State Parks’ week, the National Association of State Parks Foundations has announced that it will become an annual event.
“A variety of events were held at state parks nationwide during ‘I Love My State Park’ week which ran from May 8-15, and we hope to build on this success every year as we move forward,” said Marci Mowery, chair of the National Association of State Parks Foundations, which organized the event. “Events included volunteer days, hikes, personal engagement, and educational programs, to name a few.”

“The week-long event was a celebration of our state parks which are acknowledged as among the best in the world”, she said.

“The event will kick off every May around Mother’s Day and each day will focus on a different aspect of what makes our state parks important in the lives of people and to economies across the nation,” she said.

“We hope to engage with corporate partners and tourism promotional agencies who will work with us to increase the visibility of our state parks and encourage more people to visit them and support them,” she said.

The National Association provides a national voice as advocates for the 8,500 state parks and forests nationwide, covering 18.6 million acres with 52,600 miles of trails, and the army of volunteers and Friends groups that help care for them. Approximately 31 states have foundations that serve to steward the state parks that improve human and environmental health and play an important part in local and state economies.

State parks get more than 809 million visitors a year, which includes over 61.6 million overnight users, and state parks generate over $100 billion for local and state economies.

Don R Philpott
National Association of State Park Foundations
+ 13212778442
email us here

You just read:

National ‘I Love My State Parks’ Week To Become Annual Event

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.