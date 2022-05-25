Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,647 in the last 365 days.

DZS Partners with EPS Global to Accelerate Next Generation Access Infrastructure Adoption in EMEA and Asia

DZS Partners with EPS Global to Accelerate Next Generation Access Infrastructure Adoption in EMEA and Asia

DZS Partners with EPS Global to Accelerate Next Generation Access Infrastructure Adoption in EMEA and Asia

EPS Global and DZS Teams meet at EPS Global's EMEA Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland

(L – R) John Lynch, EPS Global Sales Director EMEA, Tim Mendoza, DZS VP of Global Channel Sales, Mark Downey, EPS Global Head of Sales Northern Europe & Africa, Alberto Encinas, DZS Regional VP Europe Channel Sales

DZS & EPS Global EMEA Teams at DZS's VIP Reception during FTTH Conference 2022 in Vienna

DZS & EPS Global EMEA Teams at DZS's VIP Reception during FTTH Conference 2022 in Vienna

Combination of leading technology and logistics will address unique challenges of national & regional operators seeking to leverage broadband stimulus programs

EPS Global is a world-class distribution partner, we are thrilled to support them as they deliver a differentiated experience to customers, offering high-quality products to transform their networks.”
— Tim Mendoza, VP of Global Channel Sales at DZS
HANNOVER, GERMANY, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, today announced a value-added distribution partnership with EPS Global, an award-winning leading distributor of specialized IT components. The agreement, which focuses on accelerating the adoption of next generation access infrastructure in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia, brings together the leading-edge broadband access technology from DZS and matches it with the renowned local support, logistics management and technical expertise of EPS Global. Through this agreement, DZS will become one of EPS Global’s key fiber broadband connectivity vendors enabling this innovative distributor to provide its customers with world-class DZS XCelerate solutions, including software-defined Passive Optical Networks (PON) infrastructure as well as powerful in-home WiFi solutions. DZS will be discussing this and all other company news, developments and solutions at the FTTH Conference 2022, the world’s largest fiber summit taking place in Vienna on May 23-25, Halle B, at stand P01.

“Service Providers need to accelerate their networks fast to meet demands in connectivity, and we see DZS as a key partner to address this broadband access opportunity,” said Colin Lynch, CEO and Co-Founder of EPS Global. “With their leading DZS Velocity Broadband Connectivity and DZS Helix Connected Home & Business solutions, our customers will be able to provide their own subscribers with the ultimate high-speed, immersive and virtual experiences, whether at work, home or at school. DZS solutions are especially suited for the significant broadband stimulus opportunities in Europe – including the £5.5 billion Project Gigabit in the United Kingdom, the €24 billion France Very High Speed Plan (PFTHD) and the €14 billion Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMVI) in Germany – and to support service providers in Africa where we are seeing significant broadband buildout.”
Through the partnership, EPS Global will offer its service provider customers access to the full lineup of DZS Broadband Connectivity infrastructure and Connected Home & Business solutions.

“EPS Global is a world-class distribution partner and we are thrilled to collaborate and support EPS Global as they deliver a differentiated sales experience to their customers, offering high-quality products that can transform their network performance and transform their customer’s in-home broadband experience,” said Tim Mendoza, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at DZS. “We look forward to working with EPS Global to meet the evolving needs of national and regional service provider customers across EMEA and appreciate the synergies between our two companies in driving emerging broadband applications enabled by fiber.”

EPS Global was founded in 1999 in Dublin, Ireland and currently has 430+ staff in 28 global locations in 16 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas. With regional distribution hubs worldwide stocking products, lead and transit times are minimized for customers. EPS Global was awarded Top 20 SDN Solution Providers in North America and Top 50 Best Companies to Watch in 2018.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About DZS
DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service as-surance and consumer experience software solutions.
DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

Ciara McCarthy
EPS Global
+353 1 803 8918
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Customer Success Stories by EPS Global

You just read:

DZS Partners with EPS Global to Accelerate Next Generation Access Infrastructure Adoption in EMEA and Asia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.