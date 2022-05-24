ParentShield goes even further in keeping Parents up-to-date with whom their children are corresponding

Decoding an itemised Bill can be difficult without seeing the caller names ParentShield Child-Safe Network

The latest version of the Names4Numbers Chrome extension has been approved by Google and is ready for downloading.

ParentShield's Names4Numbers extension sets the special Child network apart from regular adult networks. It's a totally unique feature unavailable elsewhere” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For its latest release of the Names4Numbers extension, Parentshield SIM-Only Child mobile network has added the ability to import contacts directly from either a VCard file or a CSV file, and to export to CSV.

Block lists (or allow lists, in ultra-secure mode) now display numbers in place of names, and you can add numbers to the list directly from the “names” tab. A Firefox version is also being tested right now.

One of the most requested features for the ParentShield Portal has been a way to associate names with the displayed numbers. Parents perusing an itemised bill will usually only see phone numbers. And it's difficult to spot any concerning new additions to the list, being just another number in a sea of numbers.

The concerns involved are not so much technical — it requires just a few more routine lookups in a database — but the data protection scenario it would potentially create. If the names and phone numbers of thousands of children — most of whom we have no ultimate business relationship with — were held on a telecom company's servers.

Fortunately, there is a technology which can help: Browser extensions. A browser extension is a program which runs on the user’s own computer and can interact with the web sites they view in their browser to provide additional functionality.

Chrome Extension

ParentShield Names4Numbers is an extension for Google Chrome which allows names to be substituted for numbers on screen, without the need to send anything to ParentShield servers. It is designed to integrate fully with the ParentShield Portal; adding an extra tab to the existing page where the names associated with numbers can be edited, and another function to the drop-down menu when a number is clicked: as well as the option to add or remove a number from the allow / block list, you will see another option to add a name to go with the number.

ParentShield's development team is also currently testing a Mozilla Firefox equivalent Extension.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.