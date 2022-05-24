Celebrate Nat'l Fishing & Boating Week: 2 Free Fishing Days and More

National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW), which includes two free fishing days, provides an excellent reason to get outside and take advantage of the amazing natural resources available in Georgia.

Celebrate NFBW from June 4-12, 2022, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“I don’t know many people that would say ‘no’ when asked to go boating and fishing because they are both such great activities, and they even offer tremendous bonus benefits,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “Boating and fishing provide benefits like connecting with family and friends, providing an opportunity for stress relief, and actively supporting conservation efforts with the purchase of a fishing license, equipment and boating fuel.”

National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers.

How to Celebrate: FREE FISHING DAYS: In the spirit of introducing new family members or friends to the sport of angling, Georgia offers two FREE fishing days – Sat., June 4 and Sat., June 11, 2022 - during this special week. On these days, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license, trout license or Lands Pass (WMAs/PFAs) to fish.

Where to Celebrate: There are so many great places to fish in Georgia, from trout streams in North Georgia, to large reservoirs, to lazy rivers in the south part of the state. You can always start at one of the 11 Public Fishing Areas (georgiawildlife.com/allpfas) or at one of many Georgia State Parks (gastateparks.org/) that offer fishing opportunities for family and friends. There also will be multiple Kids Fishing Events on these days (license.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/Event/Calendar.aspx).

Can’t Get Outdoors? You can still celebrate indoors. Let the kids go to the Angler Academy. At this website, developed by TakeMeFishing.org, you will find links to “fishy” crafts, games, informative videos and puzzles. Check it out at takemefishing.org/how-to-fish/fishing-resources/angler-academy-for-kids/.

“In the spirit of National Fishing and Boating Week, be sure to make it a mission to take someone new when you go, such as a child, a relative or a friend. You could be the person that inspires another person’s life-long love of the water,” says Robinson.

For more information on National Fishing and Boating Week and all it has to offer, including free fishing days, nearest kids fishing event or places to fish, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/nfbw .

