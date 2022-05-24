SandStar Announces Appointment of New Managing Director for European Markets
EINPresswire.com/ -- SandStar is pleased to announce the appointment of Marianne Haugland Hindsgaul as the new Managing Director for European Markets. Ms. Haugland Hindsgaul brings a wealth of experience in both technology and retail, most recently as CEO & Co-Founder of Bobly, Inc. Her experience spans leadership of several global companies including British Airways. SandStar is an artificial intelligence company that provides leading computer vision technology for the retail industry.
“We are excited to welcome Marianne to SandStar as we expand our global footprint and increase market growth and build brand awareness across Europe.” said Mike Kiser, President of SandStar. “She brings strong leadership, experience, and business development skills that are an asset to our organization.”
In addition to her most recent roles, Ms. Haugland Hindsgaul has enjoyed being a mentor and DEI leader. She is also fluent in Norwegian, English, and French.
Ms. Haugland Hindsgaul will have an office in Norway and will lead expansion of AI Smart Kiosks, Smart Shops, and Smart Retail in Europe.
###
ABOUT SANDSTAR
SandStar AI Retail Technology is an artificial intelligence company that provides leading computer vision technology for the retail industry. The advanced retail solutions engage shoppers like never before with grab-and-go convenience, autonomous checkout, and big data analytics, serving businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SandStar now has over 220 engineers. The company provides Smart Kiosks, Pure Computer Vision Smart Shops, and Smart Store Analytics. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., SandStar serves 20+ Fortune 500 companies and strives to build an AI retail ecosystem. SandStar is a qualified Intel® IoT Market Ready Solution (Intel® IMRS) partner and Microsoft Co-Sell partner, supported by a number of leading venture capital investors after four rounds of funding, including CP Group, one of the world's largest conglomerates. For more information, please visit www.sandstar.com
Vanessa Curry
