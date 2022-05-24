Governor Appoints Three New Fish and Wildlife Board Members

Governor Phil Scott has appointed Nicholas Burnham of Hartland, Neal Hogan of Bennington, and Robert Patterson of Lincoln to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.

Burnham, Hogan and Patterson are passionate about Vermont’s outdoors, participating in activities ranging from backcountry skiing to mentoring new hunters. All three cite a love of hunting that began during childhood as a driver of their commitment to conservation.

“I look forward to growing, preserving and protecting all the outdoor benefits the State of Vermont offers,” said Burnham.

Fish and Wildlife Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member appointed from each of Vermont’s 14 counties. The board is a citizen panel that sets the rules regulating hunting, fishing, and trapping, informed by expert input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff.

“Each of our new board members brings a lifetime of experience to this work,” said Commissioner of Fish and Wildlife Christopher Herrick. “They appreciate Vermont’s fish, wildlife and habitats through their perspectives as hunters and anglers—and also as hikers, educators and stewards.”

In addition to the three new board members, the Governor has also appointed current board member Brad Ferland of Hardwick as the new board chair.