UZBEKISTAN, May 23 - UzCharmExpo-2022 12th International Exhibition-Fair of Leather, Shoes, Fur and Wool products.

Between 25-27th of May this year, «Uzcharmexpo-2022» 12th International Exhibition-Fair will be held. The Fair has become an effective platform for innovations and news in the leather and footwear industry, leather goods, fur and wool products.

The event will be accompanied by a vibrant exhibition for three days, becoming a unique stage for discussing the current state of the global leather and footwear industry and the latest trends in the field.

Masterclasses, presentations of new products, B2B meetings - a rich program opens up new contacts for business representatives and participants - the opportunity to get acquainted with the latest news from the fashion world.

The Opening Ceremony of «UzCharmExpo-2022» will start on May 25 at 11:00 am at the Uzexpocenter NEC in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.