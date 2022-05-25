SpaceGate is Revolutionizing Decentralize Finance With Its Yield Optimal Leverage Operation System (YOLOS)
EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceGate is Revolutionizing Decentralize Finance With Its Yield Optimal Leverage Operation System (YOLOS)
Bringing cutting-edge technology to retail and institution through a next-gen autonomous yield farming AI system and never before seen De-GameFi Metaverse with NFTs and two-token ecosystem
SpaceGate Technologies Inc, a Delaware-incorporated organization with $100,000,000 USD startup capital, founded the world’s most advance yield farming system that can empower newcomers and veterans who venture in defi. Operating at a lightning-fast pace and functioning 24/7 (crypto never sleeps!), YOLOS is leveling the playing field for both retailers and institutions as with YOLOS help, they are able to single stake a coin and with a click through their handphone or computer, they are able to allow their digital assets to earn yield for them anytime, anywhere.
YOLOS, short for Yield Optimal Leverage Operation System, is a proprietary blend of cross-chain, artificial intelligence, and some of the most robust expert-crafted algorithms that supersede the capacity of any human.
With 24/7 operations and blazing-fast processing speed, YOLOS scours the wild and forever expanding world of Web3.0, collects an endless stream of real-time data, and extracts the most crucial details. That data is then translated and concluded to enter the best yield farming protocols with the least amount of risk and most reward. On top of that, by leveraging on AI, YOLOS is able to detect when a exploit is happening and exit the farm immediately before the exploit is completed.
Given the adaptability of the system, YOLOS is claimed to be capable of thriving in both bull and bear markets. Human intelligence cannot match the raw processing power and calculated bets of this autonomous system, which directly places SpaceGate and it’s community at the cutting-edge of yield farming strategy innovation—an aspect that helps it thrive in all market conditions.
While YOLOS is the primary product of SpaceGate, it’s far from the only one. The team believes that the metaverse is the undeniable future of commerce and all human interactions. That belief is reflected in the team’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge innovations to the world.
For instance, the NFTYM (Non-Fungible Token Yield Multiplier) is the project’s own NFT collection that will help users to supercharge their yields with different qualities in each NFTs.
Furthermore, SpaceGate will be developing a De-Gamefi Metaverse bringing unparalleled opportunities to the world. Firstly by developing two Defi protocols, SpaceGateDex, which will be a cross-chain decentralize exchange to bring liquidity amongst all layer 1 protocols and with it’s own native token call $SGX. Secondly, SpaceGateDao which will be a yield aggregator for SpaceGateDex and with it’s own native token call $SGD. Upon the success of both SpaceGateDex and SpaceGateDao, both will be implementent into Spacegate’s De-GameFi metaverse with Spacegate’s Genesis NFT Collection
which will consist of four different classes of NFT, Spaceforces, Identities, Spacegates and citizenships. Both tokens will not be for sale and initial distribution of the coins will be entitled only to Spacegate’s genesis NFT holders.
For More Information, https://docs.spacegate.finance/7.-spacegate- degamefi-metaverse
Centralization offers, scalable solutions, and surprisingly easy-to-use interfaces. Whereas decentralization offers permissionless access, ownership, affordable fees and undisputable transparency.
Realizing the deep disconnect between what users want and what creators deliver, SpaceGate has stepped up to fill this void by merging the best of centralized and decentralized finance.
Aptly calling its approach CeDeFi, SpaceGate is delivering on its promise by packing crypto, NFTs and metaverse into a unified solution that’s intuitive, effortless, and increasingly accessible to all users.
About SpaceGate Technologies
Incorporated in Delaware USA with a startup capital of $100 million, SpaceGate Technologies is the brainchild of CEO Graeme Gary Hearn, a technology visionary and evangelist of Web 3.0. Hearn is supported in his mission by COO Raymond Williams, CTO Philip Broadbent, and a diverse team of experts united by their shared passion for blockchain technology and innovation.
Website : https://spacegate.finance/
Telegram Channel : https://t.me/SpaceGateFinance
Youtube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyBsN7M3_EUIqgoQSeq- BLQ
Gitbook : https://docs.spacegate.finance/ Email Contact : contact@spacegate.finance
Kim
Bringing cutting-edge technology to retail and institution through a next-gen autonomous yield farming AI system and never before seen De-GameFi Metaverse with NFTs and two-token ecosystem
SpaceGate Technologies Inc, a Delaware-incorporated organization with $100,000,000 USD startup capital, founded the world’s most advance yield farming system that can empower newcomers and veterans who venture in defi. Operating at a lightning-fast pace and functioning 24/7 (crypto never sleeps!), YOLOS is leveling the playing field for both retailers and institutions as with YOLOS help, they are able to single stake a coin and with a click through their handphone or computer, they are able to allow their digital assets to earn yield for them anytime, anywhere.
YOLOS, short for Yield Optimal Leverage Operation System, is a proprietary blend of cross-chain, artificial intelligence, and some of the most robust expert-crafted algorithms that supersede the capacity of any human.
With 24/7 operations and blazing-fast processing speed, YOLOS scours the wild and forever expanding world of Web3.0, collects an endless stream of real-time data, and extracts the most crucial details. That data is then translated and concluded to enter the best yield farming protocols with the least amount of risk and most reward. On top of that, by leveraging on AI, YOLOS is able to detect when a exploit is happening and exit the farm immediately before the exploit is completed.
Given the adaptability of the system, YOLOS is claimed to be capable of thriving in both bull and bear markets. Human intelligence cannot match the raw processing power and calculated bets of this autonomous system, which directly places SpaceGate and it’s community at the cutting-edge of yield farming strategy innovation—an aspect that helps it thrive in all market conditions.
While YOLOS is the primary product of SpaceGate, it’s far from the only one. The team believes that the metaverse is the undeniable future of commerce and all human interactions. That belief is reflected in the team’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge innovations to the world.
For instance, the NFTYM (Non-Fungible Token Yield Multiplier) is the project’s own NFT collection that will help users to supercharge their yields with different qualities in each NFTs.
Furthermore, SpaceGate will be developing a De-Gamefi Metaverse bringing unparalleled opportunities to the world. Firstly by developing two Defi protocols, SpaceGateDex, which will be a cross-chain decentralize exchange to bring liquidity amongst all layer 1 protocols and with it’s own native token call $SGX. Secondly, SpaceGateDao which will be a yield aggregator for SpaceGateDex and with it’s own native token call $SGD. Upon the success of both SpaceGateDex and SpaceGateDao, both will be implementent into Spacegate’s De-GameFi metaverse with Spacegate’s Genesis NFT Collection
which will consist of four different classes of NFT, Spaceforces, Identities, Spacegates and citizenships. Both tokens will not be for sale and initial distribution of the coins will be entitled only to Spacegate’s genesis NFT holders.
For More Information, https://docs.spacegate.finance/7.-spacegate- degamefi-metaverse
Centralization offers, scalable solutions, and surprisingly easy-to-use interfaces. Whereas decentralization offers permissionless access, ownership, affordable fees and undisputable transparency.
Realizing the deep disconnect between what users want and what creators deliver, SpaceGate has stepped up to fill this void by merging the best of centralized and decentralized finance.
Aptly calling its approach CeDeFi, SpaceGate is delivering on its promise by packing crypto, NFTs and metaverse into a unified solution that’s intuitive, effortless, and increasingly accessible to all users.
About SpaceGate Technologies
Incorporated in Delaware USA with a startup capital of $100 million, SpaceGate Technologies is the brainchild of CEO Graeme Gary Hearn, a technology visionary and evangelist of Web 3.0. Hearn is supported in his mission by COO Raymond Williams, CTO Philip Broadbent, and a diverse team of experts united by their shared passion for blockchain technology and innovation.
Website : https://spacegate.finance/
Telegram Channel : https://t.me/SpaceGateFinance
Youtube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyBsN7M3_EUIqgoQSeq- BLQ
Gitbook : https://docs.spacegate.finance/ Email Contact : contact@spacegate.finance
Kim
SpaceGate Technologies
+1 9159969739
email us here