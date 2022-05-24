Tech Professionals Offer Insights Into Starlink RV
Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or visiting family and friends, you'll always have access to high-speed internet”ARCADIA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceX on May 23, 2022 expanded its Starlink satellite internet service with a new offering called Starlink RV(Opens in a new window), which is available immediately without a waitlist. This is great news for anyone who has struggled with patchy or non-existent internet while camping or RVing.
— Sean Fullerton with NSN Management in Tulsa, OK
According to Stuart Crawford who runs a YouTube channel for Full-Time RVers, 3 Dogs And An RV, "Starlink RV uses the same technology as the standard Starlink service, which means it is just as fast and reliable. The only difference is that it has been designed specifically for use in RVs and campers. "
Anthony Buonaspina with LI Tech Advisors (https://www.litechadvisors.com), "With Starlink RV, RVers can get high-speed Internet access when they are away from their homes and only pay for the service when it is actually being used."
Currently No Waitlist
Good news for RVers who have been hoping to get their hands on SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet: according to the company's support page, there is no longer a waitlist for the service.
This means that orders will be shipped soon after they are placed, subject to network and equipment availability. Starlink has been praised for its fast speeds and low latency, making it a perfect option for RVers who need to stay connected on the road. With this news, it's easy to see why so many people have been eager to get their hands on the service.
"So if you've been waiting for your chance to try out Starlink, now is the time to make the switch to Starlink RV." shares Bryan Badger with Integral Networks (https://www.integralnetworks.com) and also an RVer.
What Is The Cost For Starlink RV?
Equipment costs are $599 for all the Starlink hardware and $135 per month. Fees include the Starlink dish and monthly subscription that will give you access to high-speed internet in areas where SpaceX provides coverage.
Where Is Service Available?
Starlink is a satellite internet service that provides high-speed internet to anywhere in the world. It is currently available in select areas of the United States, and will soon be available in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Ashu Singhal with Orion Networks who provides IT services in Columbia, MD shares, "If you live in an area where Starlink is still listed as "coming soon," subscribing to Starlink RV won't help."
Starlink RV will work in areas currently designated as “waitlisted.” So if you live in an area already full of Starlink users and remain desperate for the service, this is your chance to finally order it. "On the downside, subscribers to Starlink RV will receive downgraded broadband," says Rick Huizenga with EGLTech (https://www.egltech.net) in Holland, MI.
What Are The Potential Service Issues?
“Network resources are always de-prioritized for Starlink for RVs users compared to other Starlink services, resulting in degraded service and slower speeds in congested areas and during peak hours,” the company’s support page adds. “Service degradation will be most extreme in ‘Waitlist’ areas on the Starlink Availability Map during peak hours.”
Starlink RV users can expect download speeds to range from 5Mbps to 100Mbps in high usage waitlist zones, a potentially massive downgrade from the normal 50Mbps to 250Mbps download speeds. However, in areas where coverage is not yet available, Starlink offers a waitlist service that will notify users when coverage becomes available in their area.
To find out which areas currently receive Starlink coverage, you can plug in your address at Starlink.com or check out the company’s coverage map.
Robert Giannini with Giaspace, https://www.giaspace.com, an avid RVer with South Florida shares, "subscribers can pause or un-pause your service as needed and only be billed for the months that you actually use it."
Residential users must pay $110 per month for access, with no long-term contracts or commitment required. If service is paused for any reason, users run the risk of losing access indefinitely for their coverage area.
Is Starlink RV A Game Changer For RV Internet?
The Starlink RV services arrives weeks after SpaceX introduced the portability option to the standard Starlink service. Sean Fullerton with NSN Management (https://www.nsnmanagement.com), an IT business owner and RVer says "Starlink RV makes it for me to stay connected with clients and the office while spending time outdoors with the family."
"RVing is all about freedom and flexibility, and that's exactly what you get with Starlink RV. With their pay-as-you-go service, you can take your internet with you wherever you go and never have to worry about being tied down to a contract," points out Christopher Chance with DataEcon, who provides IT services in Plano, Texas.
