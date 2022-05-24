KNOW Women Honors Vicki Mayo with “2022 100 Women to KNOW Across America” Award

KNOW Women honors business leader and philanthropist Vicki Mayo with “2022 100 Women to KNOW Across America” Award.

Mayo’s community service showcased for mentoring at-risk youth and supporting child welfare programs

I’ve always believed in the Golden Rule and that our greatest obligation is to help others. Our youth deserve every opportunity to flourish.” — Vicki Mayo

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona-based businesswoman and philanthropist Vicki Mayo is recognized as a nationwide leader with the announcement of the “2022 100 Women to KNOW Across America” Award. This accolade represents the most achieved, honorable women in society making substantial positive impact as reviewed by KNOW global media company. Amidst some of the most influential professionals in the country, Mayo exemplifies what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious while generously giving back to the community. A forward-thinking female founder in the technology and IT industries, Mayo has also built a reputation as a child welfare advocate having supported the efforts of the Court Appointment Special Advocate program, created a camp for foster siblings, and co-founded the Keys to Success Program at Arizona Friends of Foster Care as well as being a mentor for at-risk youth.

“I’ve always believed in the Golden Rule and that our greatest obligation is to help others. Our youth deserve every opportunity to flourish,” says Mayo, referring to one of her personal platforms and a key reason she was nominated for the KNOW award. “I’m honored to be recognized for my social impact initiatives, and humbled to stand alongside such a prestigious group of female leaders inspiring the path to success for generations to come.”

Sarah Benken, CEO and Publisher of the KNOW Book, acknowledged each of the 100 honorees during a black-tie award ceremony at the 100 Women to KNOW Gala, presented by Morgan Auto Group, Saturday May 17th at The Saguaro Scottsdale, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Recipients received a special plaque and feature profile in KNOW magazine’s Spring 2022 special edition.

To learn more about the KNOW Women, visit: https://theknowwomen.com/

About Vicki Mayo

Vicki Mayo is considered by many to be one of the most influential rising stars in American business today. Throughout her more than 20 year career, Mayo has made an impact as a respected leader in the IT, contact center, medical health, and hospitality industries; investment community; and as a philanthropist. A nationally-recognized, award-winning entrepreneur and the powerhouse behind three Arizona-headquartered companies including GMI, TouchPoint Solution and Valor Global, Mayo is also a passionate and active community leader. Through her philanthropic non-profit work championing child welfare, Mayo has earned a reputation as a fearless advocate for women, people of color and the disenfranchised, with a special commitment to supporting and mentoring foster youth. She has combined her strong business and public policy acumen with high visibility in local activities in order to create positive and meaningful impact for the good of the community.

For more information about Vicki Mayo, visit https://mayoglobal.com/

