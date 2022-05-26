Instant Connect and EFJohnson Launch Strategic Partnership
Collaboration increases interoperability capabilities, extends RF footprint
A new level of functionality and performance on the front lines.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instant Connect Software, a global leader in interoperable push-to-talk communications, and EF Johnson Technologies, Inc., a leading solution provider of communications technology for emergency responders and business/industrial customers, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership.
— Forrest Claypool, CEO, Instant Connect
The integration will extend RF coverage through IP connectivity and elevate the impact and value of voice communications for radio users worldwide by digitally integrating the Instant Connect platform with KENWOOD NEXEDGE® Gen2 systems.
Instant Connect’s push-to-talk (PTT) software turns virtually any IP-connected device into a PTT device that can connect to two-way radio systems. KENWOOD NEXEDGE Gen2 radio users can now seamlessly share operation-critical PTT talk channels with Instant Connect users regardless of the device used.
This “any device, any network” connectivity eliminates communications gaps between radio and IP, improves teamwork and productivity, and enhances worker safety, especially in remote and hazardous environments.
“Our two companies are forging a new landscape of interoperable communications leveraging the Instant Connect integration to extend traditional RF where cellular and two-way radio users operate in a single environment," said John North, EFJohnson’s VP of Sales. "This integration delivers additional value to KENWOOD two-way radio users by enriching their current radio investment through interoperability."
The collaboration is currently available on KENWOOD NEXEDGE Gen2 products for enterprise and operation-critical users. Integrations within expanded radio product lines are expected in the future.
“Instant Connect is proud to partner with EF Johnson Technologies to enhance and extend the value of mission-critical radio networks,” said Forrest Claypool, Instant Connect CEO. “We’re connecting radio with mobile/IP users across a wide range of devices while also offering KENWOOD radio users a new level of PTT automation. For radio users, these automated PTT capabilities add a new level of functionality and performance on the front lines.”
The two companies debuted the integration with a live demonstration at the UTC Technology and Telecom Show, May 16-20, 2022, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.
About Instant Connect
Instant Connect Software LLC is the global leader in Dynamic Frontline Communications™, the next generation of mission-critical push-to-talk integrating mobile, IP, radio, and telephony into secure, fully-interoperable environments supporting voice and multimedia communications. Instant Connect’s smart talk groups and automated workflows propel PTT to a new level of performance, value, and outcomes. These automated PTT capabilities can be triggered in real-time, helping today’s frontline and hybrid teams execute missions smarter, faster, and safer. Instant Connect is an affiliated business of the Chicago-based Dillon Kane Group (DKG). www.instantconnectnow.com.
About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.
EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. is an independent subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJohnson focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. Customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the KENWOOD brand. For more information, visit www.efjohnson.com.
About JVCKENWOOD Corporation
JVCKENWOOD is a global manufacturer specializing in Automotive and Professional System Solutions. It was reborn as one company in October 2011 through the merger of Victor Company of Japan, Limited (JVC) and Kenwood Corporation (Kenwood) three years after management integration. JVCKENWOOD operates four business segments, Car Electronics, Professional Systems, Optical & Audio and Entertainment Software with image, sound, radio technologies, infotainment and visual software. JVCKENWOOD creates excitement and peace of mind while aiming to achieve profitable growth and become a business group that is widely trusted by society. For more information, visit https://www.jvckenwood.com/en.html.
