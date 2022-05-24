Monty Mobile: The First Company in the Middle East & Africa to Provide 5G End-to-End Solutions for Telcos

Monty Mobile provides an in-house, cost-effective, well-optimized 4G+ and 5G end-to-end wireless solution serving mobile and fixed operators

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monty Mobile provides an in-house, cost-effective, well-optimized 4G+ and 5G end-to-end wireless solution serving both small and large-scale mobile and fixed operators targeting both urban and rural areas.Moreover, operators are offered flexible payment plans for up to 5 years; first payment after 3 years, helping them stay ahead of their competitors.This on- cloud solution guarantees improved scalability, mobility and security in addition to great savings on both CapEx and OpEx.With this solution, Monty Mobile is introducing an alternative to Tier1 Telecom Suppliers such as Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, and ZTE.“The best is yet to come; stay connected!”, says Mountasser Hachem, Founder & Chairman of Monty Mobile.About Monty Mobile:Headquartered in the UK with 11 international offices covering more than 120 countries and a member of Monty Group, Monty Mobile is a global fast growing telecommunication company offering innovative technology and communication solutions. Since 1998, Monty Mobile strives to provide the best innovative technology by extending its portfolio towards a wide range of Fintech, Data Monetization, and Mobile Advertising solutions. Monty Mobile has grown into a key regional player in the telecommunications business, supporting above 500 mobile operators, service providers, enterprises around the world. Dedication to innovation positioned Monty Mobile as a driving market force with groundbreaking in-house customized state-of-the-art telecom solutions, professional customer service and a long-lasting thirst for improvement.Visit www.montymobile.com for more information.