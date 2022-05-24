GCC Health and Wellness Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2022-2027

GCC Health and Wellness Market

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "GCC Health and Wellness Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the GCC health and wellness market growth.

The GCC health and wellness market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.33% during 2022-2027. Health and wellness represent the state of complete physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental well-being of an individual. It can be achieved by practicing regular exercises, living a healthy lifestyle, avoiding or limiting the consumption of junk food, etc. Some of the essential aspects of the health and wellness industry include personal care, nutrition, weight management, fitness, preventive or personalized medicines, etc. Besides this, several services based on wellness real estate, wellness tourism, health spas, thermal and mineral springs, etc., are also offered to consumers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

GCC Health and Wellness Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, arthritis, cancer, stress-related disorders, etc., is among the primary factors driving the GCC health and wellness market. In addition to this, the sedentary lifestyles, hectic work schedules, and unhealthy food choices of consumers are further propelling the demand for health and wellness management services across the GCC. Moreover, the elevating adoption of various healthcare activities, including yoga, meditation, and athletics, is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the growing number of mineral spas operators that use specialized therapeutic waters, such as iodine-bromine and Malkin kaya mineral water, to treat numerous cardiovascular and circulation disorders, asthma, bronchitis, etc., is anticipated to fuel the GCC health and wellness market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Functional Foods and Beverages

• Beauty and Personal Care Products

• Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products

• Others

Breakup by Functionality:

• Nutrition & Weight Management

• Heart & Gut Health

• Immunity

• Bone Health

• Skin Health

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Country:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

