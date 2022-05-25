Prague-Based Company Launches Fundraiser to Bring Emotional Learning Tool “Emoshees” to Kids and Parents in the U.S.
Six-week fundraiser offers families in the United States the chance to pre-order this exciting toy for social-emotional intelligence.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scio is a Prague-based company who’ve been dedicated to innovation in education for 27 years. In recognizing how our changing world is affecting children's social and emotional development, the Scio team aims to bring solutions to counteract the lack of emotional support offered by public administrations and modern school systems.
In 2015 Scio collaborated with child therapists, educators, and parents to create “Emoshees,” communication tools that enable parents to take part in their child’s social and emotional development through stories, activities, and beautiful stuffed animals. After seeing the success and positive impact Emoshees have had in the Czech Republic, Germany, and Poland, their next goal is to bring Emoshees to the United States market.
On Wednesday, May 25, Scio is launching a six-week fundraiser to help bring Emoshees to U.S. families. With a goal of 200 preorders, or €13,300, the campaign will fund the translation, production, and logistics required to serve American children aged 4-10, building trust and communication in an unpredictable world.
“Children in the United States are going through more than we ever could have imagined,” commented Aleš Rumpel, Product Specialist at Scio. “On top of a years-long pandemic and a rising state of violence, they are also navigating a disorienting, ever-changing digital age. We are proud to help American families improve social-emotional communication with huggable, interactive toys—no screen time required.”
The importance of emotional intelligence extends far beyond early childhood. Young adults with low social and emotional intelligence are more likely to drop out of school and have legal problems or substance abuse issues. Studies also show highly developed social-emotional skills—measured by self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management—result in greater career and financial success.
Emoshees available for pre-order include a beautiful large stuffed animal named Freddy the Frog, his eight plush Feeling Flies that represent an array of different emotions, and a corresponding interactive book. Children easily identify with the stories in the book and use Freddy and the Feeling Flies to communicate how they’re feeling. The book also contains special activities, prompts, and tips that allow parents to take part in their child’s journey of understanding, communicating, and coping with their emotions.
Support our fundraiser by pre-ordering your own Emoshee starting on Wednesday, May 25. With your support, we can help improve the social-emotional wellbeing of U.S. families.
