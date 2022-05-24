Neon Lilly Eatery Features Winning Food Made with Love and Great Live Music on Saturday Nights
Eurasian American fusion cuisine in Alabama with unique, international menu introducing lamb shashlik and Saturday night entertainmentHUNTSVILLE, ALA., UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eurasian fusion restaurant Neon Lilly today announced it is now offering live music every third Saturday night featuring Frank Caravella on accordion. In addition, the unique eatery is now featuring a special lamb shashlik, which is a type of kebab dish skewered and grilled to perfection. Shashlik is available every Saturday night.
Neon Lilly is located at the 325 Bridge Street Town Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
“We offer you the traditional flavors of Eurasia with a fun, modern twist,” said Liliya Taylor, the owner of Neon Lilly. “Our restaurant is committed to healthy and excellent food. We use only quality, fresh ingredients and each dish pays homage to its international origins. Our chefs use the perfect blend of spices to create outstanding meals served at the restaurant or delivered to your doorstep.”
Taylor is a Ukrainian Russian émigré from Kazakhstan and, with her husband, shares the best food from her global background with patrons from Huntsville, Madison and Decatur, Alabama. Neon Lilly started out as a food truck and quickly grew in popularity. Their food was so popular that Neon Lilly grew to become an established restaurant.
Foodies have made Neon Lilly a multiple Grand Champion winner, voting for its famous Kielbasa, a house-made sausage served with home made sauerkraut and horseradish mustard, in major food competitions. Customers travel great distances to sample the varied offerings, including pulled pork tacos and authentic Ukrainian food. Neon Lilly was awarded ‘Best International Cuisine in Huntsville 2021.’
Neon Lilly caters parties, including weddings, corporate events, birthdays, anniversaries and bridal and baby showers. They will customize a menu, offering dishes off-menu depending on the occasion.
For more information, visit neonlillytogo.com.
