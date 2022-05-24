Global Microcontroller Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Microcontroller Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Microcontroller Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the microcontroller market size is expected to grow to $29.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.57%. According to the microcontroller market forecast, the growing utilization of IoT technologies globally is contributing to the growth of the market.

The microcontroller market consists of sales of microcontrollers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a compact integrated circuit that is designed to govern a specific operation in an embedded system. Microcontroller includes a processor, memory, and input/output (I/O) peripherals on a single chip. It takes inputs from the device it is controlling and holding control by sending the signals to many parts of the device.

Global Microcontroller Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the microcontroller market. According to the global microcontroller market analysis, the use of AI in vehicle manufacturing will help automakers reduce manufacturing costs and provide a safer factory floor. AI also helps in predicting malfunctions in automotive parts. For instance, according to Analytics India data 2021, Waymo announced its plan of launching fully driverless vehicles to the public which are AI-powered urban drivers.

Global Microcontroller Market Segments

The global microcontroller market is segmented:

By Product Type: 8-Bit Microcontroller, 16-Bit Microcontroller, 32-Bit Microcontroller

By Memory: Embedded Memory Microcontroller, External Memory Microcontroller

By Architecture: AVR Architecture, PIC Architecture, ARM Architecture, Others

By Application Outlook: Automotive, Consumer Electronics and Telecommunication, Industrial, Medical Devices, Military and Defense

By Geography: The global microcontroller market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Microcontroller Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Analog Devices Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Silicon Laboratories, Zilog Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, EM Microelectronic, Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Arm Limited, Parallax Inc, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, and Danfoss.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

