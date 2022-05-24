Pet Wearables Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Pet Wearable Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pet wearable market size is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.26%. The rise in demand for pet monitoring globally contributed to the pet wearable market’s growth.

The pet wearable market consists of sales of pet wearable products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that can worn on the pet's body such as dogs, cats, and other pets to serve various purposes, such as identification, tracking, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, facilitation, safety, and security. These products are utilized to collect the data which is tracked through a companion app installed on the pet owner's smart device.

Global Pet Wearable Market Trends

Companies are increasingly adopting IoT (Internet of things) technology in pet tracking devices to allow pet owners to seamlessly track the activity and location of their pets, shaping the pet wearable market outlook. IoT-enabled pet tracking devices utilize IoT technology that uses GPS (Global Positioning System) or cellular tower triangulation to pinpoint the tracker’s location. This data can be accessed by a companion application that is installed on the pet owner’s smartphone. The advantages of IoT-enabled pet trackers include high precision in location tracking, geofencing notifications if the pet leaves a specified area and longer battery life. For instance, in September 2021, Vodafone Group PLC, a UK-based multinational telecommunications company, launched Curve Smart GPS tracker pack which is an IoT-enabled tracker which can be used to accurately pinpoint the pet’s location.

Global Pet Wearable Market Segments

The global wearable pet products market is segmented:

By Product Type: Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness and Vest, Others

By Technology: RFID Devices, GPS, Sensor, Bluetooth, Others

By Application: Identification and Tracking, Monitoring and Control, Medical Diagnosis and Treatment, Others

By Geography: The global pet wearables market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: Allflex USA Inc., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Dairymaster, Datamars Inc., Felcana, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Intervet Inc., Invisible Fence, Konectera Inc., Scollar Inc., Tractive GmbH, Trovan Ltd., PetPace Ltd, Motorola Mobility LLC, Num'Axes, Dogtra, Dog Tracker Nano, DeLaval Inc., Furbo, GIBI Technologies, Nedap, Omnia Technologies, Pawbo Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Invoxia, and Jiobit.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

