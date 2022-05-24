MIP Discovery Adopts the Fida 1 Platform
The FIDA technology enables MIP Discovery to offer Molecularly Imprinted Polymers of unmatched quality.BEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIP Discovery today announced the adoption of the Fida 1 platform into it’s library of analytical techniques for the characterization of Molecularly Imprinted Polymers.
Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs) are animal free alternatives to antibodies that are completely synthetic and extremely robust. Used as detection molecules in in vitro diagnostics, MIPs can improve the sensitivity of diagnostic devices and enable the detection of biomarkers that have previously proved challenging for natural affinity reagents.
"The Fida 1 has allowed us to assess the performance of MIPs with a much higher throughput than was previously possible on other platforms," says Alan Thomson, CSO at MIP Discovery. "MIPs can be developed in as little as 8 weeks, which is a significant improvement on antibodies, and now they can be fully characterized at an accelerated pace too."
“We piloted the first samples for MIP in November 2021,” says Brian Sørensen, CEO at Fidabio. “We are really pleased that now they have implemented the Fida 1 and that it enables them to have detailed characterizations of their unique molecularly imprinted polymers”
The Fida 1 platform provides MIP Discovery with affinity data, which allows the business to screen multiple compositions and identify the best performing candidate to take forward to routine production. This rapid screening is extremely important in pandemic situations, where a fast response is essential to minimizing spread.
