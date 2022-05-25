Iran Hit with $325M Judgment in Connection with the 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing in Beirut

An important measure of justice to those who lost life, limb and family as a direct result of the Iranian sponsored bombing

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US District Court for the District of Columbia has entered Judgment against the Islamic Republic of Iran (“Iran”). The designated State Sponsor of Terrorism was ordered by the Court to pay in excess of $325 million in compensatory and punitive damages to more than a dozen servicemen and their families as a result of the October 23, 1983 bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. The victims are represented by the Washington, DC law firm Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, P.C., which has represented American victims of terror for two decades with a concentration in civil counter-terror litigation.

The Honorable Royce C. Lamberth of the US District Court for the District of Columbia awarded the damages to the servicemen, and their families. The Court found that Iran was liable for the attack.

In addition to the compensatory damages awarded to each of the Plaintiffs, the Court also awarded punitive damages. “…the defendant must be punished to the fullest extend legally possible for the bombing in Beirut on October 23, 1983,” stated Judge Lamberth, who went on to say that the attack was “a depraved act that destroyed the lives of countless individuals and their families, including the 33 plaintiffs who are parties to this lawsuit.”

“This judgment provides an important measure of justice to those who lost life, limb and family as a direct result of the Iranian sponsored bombing of the U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon,” said Richard D. Heideman, Senior Counsel of Heideman Nudelman & Kalik PC. “Iran must pay the debts that it owes to the victims of the terror it sponsors, including these courageous Marines who were in Beirut on an important peacekeeping mission.”

The case opinion is Ayres et al v. The Islamic Republic of Iran, 1:18-cv-00265 (D.D.C., May 3, 2022) [D.E.68]

