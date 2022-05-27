HOVSCO Ebike Looking for Cooperation with PR Agencies
EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO, a newly startup company specializing in all-terrain electric bike, announces that they are looking for a professional PR agency to help with their media coverage, achieve visibility and credibility through media recently. Such influential media are Forbes, New York Times, USA Today, etc.
The business wants to increase its brand awareness, build its reputation, and get its name out there through media. Any professional and experienced public relations agencies or firms in California, United States, are welcome to consult and seek for a potential cooperation. They have a large amount of money for this campaign. And the valid date of hiring public relations firm will be available in the end of June. People can know more about HOVSCO’s flagship model on this post Hovsco HovAlpha vs Aventon Aventure.
Produce quality content that delights the audience and reaches more people. Access image assets directly to make regular posting easy. It makes it easy to visualize when everything is scheduled to go out. HOVSCO hopes to keep an eye on the latest social conversations, trends, and brand mentions. Quickly respond to comments from potential customers that combines all conversations from supported social networks in a single thread.
The CEO of HOVSCO said, ”When the leading journalists and today's innovative technologies converge, it gives the best-in-class tools. It is a best choice to advance our business with outstanding news production system and editorial planning solutions. We'd like to hire a PR firm for media relations that can broaden our range of press contacts. The required tactics include writing pitches to journalists and influencers to attain mentions in industry news and get more media coverage. Please send us an email, write or call us if you are one. We will discuss more details and see if we have a chance to work together.”
About HOVSCO
HOVSCO ebike company offers all-terrain ebikes on United States, United Kingdom and Germany markets. Founded in 2019, HOVSCO has designed, produced, and distributed lots of ebikes around the world. The company has also set its sights on opening offline stores and after-sales centers, as well as accelerating its cooperation with dealers and business partners. Their mission is to inspire more people to ride for freedom, and ride for fun. Help riders experience new adventures and discover exciting new worlds. Learn more at https://www.hovsco.com/. Hovsco’s phone number: +1 626-523-1051. Hovsco’s Email address: hovscoebikes@gmail.com.
Jennifer Mo
HOVSCO E-Bikes US
+1 626-523-1051
email us here