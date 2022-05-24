Local Dealership to Compete with Market Giants: Secrets of Success

Indy Auto Man Car Dealership Dealer Car Lot, Indianapolis

A local used car dealer from Indianapolis shares its secrets about how to become a top-rated used car dealership and compete with the market giants

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business coaches assure that success and wealth await entrepreneurs who find their Blue Ocean. Create a complex product in a new niche and become a monopolist no one can compete with (and many companies dream of such a path). But to succeed, it is not necessary to seek the Holy Grail and jump over your head. The modern market is more flexible and diverse than ever. The speed of technology development is faster, the audience requirements are tougher, and it is easier to compete with the leaders.

A local used car dealer from Indianapolis knows it perfectly well: since 2008, Indy Auto Man has evolved from a small business into a top-rated used car dealership, won customer loyalty, and remained competitive even in the world crisis and car shortage. Here is how they do it.

Forget the Blue Ocean

The first task in creating a successful business is understanding what people lack. It is enough to interview customers of major market players and note the gaps in the competitors' work.

For example, many car owners can’t trade in their vehicles, whether the value estimations are too low, or there is no worthy option for an exchange. Moreover, authorized car dealerships often have restrictions on the makes and models they accept as a trade-in. People want to exchange their old car for another without any hassle, but they do not have such an opportunity. They are forced to look for a buyer, spending their time and nerves while losing beneficial trade-in discounts. Local car dealerships like Indy Auto Man can meet this need. They offer real market values, a good selection of cars from different brands, financing options and discounts to local Indianapolis companies participating in their Vehicle Discount Program, as well as a flexible approach.

Service Is Everything

Large corporations and monopolists often lose service quality as they grow. It is one thing when you meet each of your clients as a best friend, another when dealer centers regard the car-buying customers only as a sale index in monthly statistics. Therefore, local businesses need to focus on service and communication with the buyer. It works great.

And how to keep the quality bar high when the business has won the audience and continues to grow? Build work processes, control and constantly train all the staff, from receptionists and sales reps to mechanics and team leads, improve website usability, collect customers' feedback to see the weak points, and constantly improve the services. This is how Indy Auto Man gained a 4.9 rating from customers on Google reviews and was listed among the three best used car dealerships in Indianapolis.

Care for the customer need is not finished here. A comfortable showroom, tech updates to the service center, and some new features to keep the customer’s loyalty are must-haves today. Among the latest special offers: Indy Auto Man provides shipping with free 250 miles or a taxi lift for a customer who buys a car online.

Upgrade or Die

It is much easier for small companies to catch the trends, adopt new technologies, and introduce updates. Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man, gains experience at conferences and Dealer 20 Groups, where dealers discuss the best practices, marketing trends, and industry news to answer the clients’ expectations.

“Such conferences are a great opportunity to exchange ideas and get motivated. A gathering of dozens of car dealers is like brainstorming. And you come back with a ready action plan and a list of new tasks. Plus, it's the perfect place for networking. We are always ready to cooperate with local businesses and provide them with special discounts in return for their participation in the Indiana community.”

Sell ​​Value, not Price

Competing in price with the market giants is a thankless and dangerous occupation: dumping most often leads to bankruptcy. Businesses that attract customers only with the help of discounts are burning.

A wiser step is to build connections while offering value and comfort to consumers - the Indy Auto Man used car inventory is present on most aggregators, and they offer a free CARFAX vehicle history report to their customers. They are always open to cooperation and new initiatives.

“People are waiting for quality, convenience, and individual approach. And the local service can turn out to be flexible and meets their unique needs,” Victor says.

Attention to Details

Consumers in the US are accustomed to good service, so a business should be able to stand out and be remembered. Everything is important - from the dealership style, branding, and corporate blog, to the design of the premises. The Indy Auto Man service center area is decorated with stylish mural paintings - the dealership acts as one of the sponsors of Indy Arts Fest together with Hue Murals. With the 300+ used cars in stock, this showroom is a highly attractive location for those who seek a reliable vehicle, top customer service, and an individual approach.