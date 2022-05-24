CybeReady Receives Acclaim on Gartner® Peer Insights Ratings and Reviews Site as 100% of Reviews Recommend the Company
High Rating Achieved for World’s Fastest Security Training PlatformSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today announced that the company’s training platform has been endorsed by 100% of customers, and rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Gartner Peer Insights in the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training category as of May 15, 2022. CybeReady received its rating for overall customer experience which includes evaluation and contracting, integration and deployment, service and support, and product capabilities. Additional review details are available on the Peer Insights site at https://gtnr.it/3N90kIT.
Gartner Peer Insights is an online IT software and services reviews and ratings platform. The reviews are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. It helps IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and technology providers improve their products by receiving objective unbiased feedback from their customers. On Gartner Peer Insights, enterprise users have provided feedback about CybeReady that we believe reveals the value delivered by the platform.
In one review, a security and risk professional at a midsize organization stated, “Relevancy of the content to the realities of day to day news and event cycle. That's very hard to get. Routinely my employees get caught at nearly 30% click rate on some messages, even though our average % hovers around 8%. KPIs available in the dashboard and quarterly reporting are very useful for Board and E-team reporting."
In another review, a senior executive of another midsize company said the solution had a “Comprehensive dashboard "Fire and forget" approach - 5 minutes setup for a campaign.”
A CXO at a large enterprise also noted that the platform had, “Simple setup and was quick to start up. Improvements are quickly visible on which basis business involvement increases. The difficulty level automatically increases based on the outcomes. Very low management capacity needed.”
Finally, a security and risk management professional at a midsize energy and utility industry company noted that the solution was “Easy to deploy and manage. The company runs campaigns as a service to all our employees. The user management is great, there is a connection to our Azure Active Directory so each new user is included in the education program automatically – an important part of our cyber education program.”
CybeReady’s fully-managed security training platform includes built-in expertise embedded into the SaaS-based solution. The platform continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks -- in 40 languages across 66 countries worldwide. The CybeReady platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture through frequent (at least monthly) engagements with each employee, leveling up the security awareness practice to that of other security solutions products operating year-round. With security teams often overloaded today with a nearly insurmountable number of tasks, the CybeReady platform is fully-managed and provides everything needed to run right out of the box.
“CybeReady is proud to provide the fastest and most effective security training solution on the market,” said Omer Taran, Co-Founder, and CTO for CybeReady. “We have worked at length to build a comprehensive platform that is both intuitive and operationally effective and helps to create a more robust security-minded company culture. We are honored to have transformed the security awareness training experience for hundreds of enterprises globally, and we look forward to additional feedback from our customers in the future.”
Visit the Gartner Peer Insights to learn more about CybeReady at https://gtnr.it/3N8ITZ0.
Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training platform, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
