Silicon Valley-based Diagnostics Company AEENA Dx Welcomes  New Board Member

...We look forward to working hand in hand with Jerry to bring our non-invasive, saliva-based tests to detect cancer and other diseases to market.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced diagnostics company AEENA Dx, formerly Prime Genomics, today announced that the former Chief Scientific Officer at Myriad Genetics Jerry Lanchbury, Ph.D., joins its Board of Directors as the innovative company establishes ambitious growth plans. Lanchbury brings over 40 years of experience and a proven track record in molecular genetic discovery, clinical product ideation and translation into high-value clinical and companion diagnostics. His extensive career includes tenures and leadership roles at Myriad Genetics, GKT School of Medicine, King's College London, and other prestigious research laboratories.
"We are thrilled to have Jerry join our Board at AEENA Dx. His knowledge, expertise, and contributions to the field have been considerable. We look forward to working hand in hand with Jerry to bring our non-invasive, saliva-based tests to detect cancer and other diseases to market," said Robert Weigle, CEO of AEENA Dx.
"I am delighted to join the AEENA Dx Board and advise the talented group of individuals pioneering an important new biomarker discovery and potential clinical test delivery system," said Dr. Lanchbury. "The company has already made remarkable progress in this dynamic emerging field, and I look forward to exploring a series of exciting opportunities in the important field of molecularly informed healthcare."
Michele Colucci, Founder and Managing Partner of DigitalDx Ventures, Board Chair, and investor in AEENA Dx, introduced Dr. Lanchbury to the company, as well as two other board members and CEO Rob Weigle. Colucci noted, "We are very excited to have Jerry join AEENA's Board of Directors. We're thrilled that he shares our excitement for the potential of this game-changing company in cancer diagnostics and we're grateful for his commitment and support."
About AEENA Dx:
AEENA Dx is developing the first non-invasive, saliva-based platform for scalable and broad disease detection. The proprietary platform was spun out of Prime Genomics' work to develop a saliva-based breast cancer test. Having established proof of concept for breast cancer detection, AEENA Dx is now leveraging its technology and deep knowledge to develop non-invasive tests for a multitude of other cancers and diseases. For more information, please visit https://aeenadx.com/
