The cast of Born 2 Hustle begins Principal Photography
Born 2 Hustle is an upcoming action film starring Liana Mendoza and Quinton Aaron.UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cast of Born 2 Hustle was all smiles as their production meetings continue to take place in the surrounding Los Angeles areas. The star-studded cast includes leading lady Liana Mendoza, Quinton Aaron and Miguel Nunez Jr, along with Adam Mendoza, Ana Vergara and MC Gainey which were some of the attendees that showed their involvement and support as the film gets closer to their own official shoot dates.
The film has already begun its principal photography as of May 15, 2022 and shall resume throughout the months of June and July until the picture is wrapped. The action heist feature is said to be a sure fire hit and the expectations for the film have raised the bar since the last picture we saw from Eyedeal Image Productions. With this feature film, the production company is working in association with One Shot Films’ Curtis Elerson who had the original idea that was penned by Mendoza into a screenplay. The film already has guaranteed distribution and stars Quinton Aaron (more details to come) as he plays a role, unlike anything we’ve ever seen him in before. Ana Vergara’s character is set to take place in the second act and helps the flawed protagonist, Natalia played by Liana Mendoza, move with seamless transitions into the third act which is a perfect closing for the film.
Rumor has it that the feature ‘Born 2 Hustle’ is a Trilogy and expects a huge turnout. MC Gainey loans his talent to the film in the role of Trubadore and Adam Mendoza is, once again, a large supporting role that helps drive the storyline throughout the entire film as Sergio Montoya.
With talents such as David Fernandez Jr, Anthony ‘Citric’ Campos, Anthony L. Fernandez, Katherine Norland, Logan Martin, Trae Ireland, newcomer Dominique Leshay Alston attached and more to round out the cast, it’s no wonder the film is already being talked about and highly anticipated.
For updates follow Liana Mendoza on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamlianamendoza
