Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times announce joint digital offer for new Asia subscribers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times have launched a new offer that provides readers in Asia access to both publications through a joint digital subscription. This proposal demonstrates the strong partnership of the two news powerhouses, and it will help them to expand their digital footprint through strategic collaboration.
Readers who purchase a Nikkei Asia digital subscription will gain one month’s access to the Financial Times, and those who sign up for a Financial Times premium digital subscription will receive three months of access to Nikkei Asia.
The offer will be available through July 3.
Click here to sign up.
Provided for the first time in Asia, this arrangement leverages Nikkei Asia’s in-depth insight into Asian news to reach new audiences and expand readership in the region. It also makes available the Financial Times’ expert analysis of global issues. This collaboration delivers quality journalism to subscribers concerning issues that matter locally, regionally and globally.
Nikkei Managing Director Daisuke Arakawa said: “Our mission is to bring the voices and heartbeats of Asia’s vibrant economies together with excellence in journalism and sound opinion. Through this offer, our readers are now able to access the uniquely Asian perspective and global insight that characterize Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times.”
Financial Times Chief Commercial Officer Jon Slade said: “We think this offer brings the best of our strategic partnership to readers, the FT’s view on global issues with Nikkei’s unparalleled in depth and incisive reporting across Asia.”
About Nikkei Asia
Nikkei Asia brings insight from Asia from the inside out. As part of Nikkei, Asia’s largest
independent business media group, with a network of about 1,500 local and international
reporters, Nikkei Asia offers trusted, comprehensive pan-Asian reporting that is vital to its
readers’ decision-making.
About the Financial Times
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The Financial Times has a paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.
About Nikkei
Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 36 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.
Public Relations Office
Readers who purchase a Nikkei Asia digital subscription will gain one month’s access to the Financial Times, and those who sign up for a Financial Times premium digital subscription will receive three months of access to Nikkei Asia.
The offer will be available through July 3.
Click here to sign up.
Provided for the first time in Asia, this arrangement leverages Nikkei Asia’s in-depth insight into Asian news to reach new audiences and expand readership in the region. It also makes available the Financial Times’ expert analysis of global issues. This collaboration delivers quality journalism to subscribers concerning issues that matter locally, regionally and globally.
Nikkei Managing Director Daisuke Arakawa said: “Our mission is to bring the voices and heartbeats of Asia’s vibrant economies together with excellence in journalism and sound opinion. Through this offer, our readers are now able to access the uniquely Asian perspective and global insight that characterize Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times.”
Financial Times Chief Commercial Officer Jon Slade said: “We think this offer brings the best of our strategic partnership to readers, the FT’s view on global issues with Nikkei’s unparalleled in depth and incisive reporting across Asia.”
About Nikkei Asia
Nikkei Asia brings insight from Asia from the inside out. As part of Nikkei, Asia’s largest
independent business media group, with a network of about 1,500 local and international
reporters, Nikkei Asia offers trusted, comprehensive pan-Asian reporting that is vital to its
readers’ decision-making.
About the Financial Times
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The Financial Times has a paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.
About Nikkei
Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 36 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other