Alex Bender Convicted For 2018 Attempted Murder

May 23, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) An Anchorage jury last week convicted Alex Bender, 31, of Anchorage, of one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of second-degree assault for attacking another inmate while incarcerated at Anchorage Correctional Complex in January 2018.

Evidence at trial showed that on January 12, 2018, Bender attacked the other inmate following a fight with his girlfriend, during which he told her in a recorded phone call he was going to kill someone. At trial, Bender admitted to the assault but claimed he did not intend to kill the victim.

The jury deliberated for 6 hours before reaching its verdict following the 6-day trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 2 before Judge Erin Marston.

Bender faces a maximum sentence of up to 99 years in prison.

