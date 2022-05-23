Submit Release
Attorney General Treg Taylor Works to Stop International Scam Calls

May 23, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – On May 19, 2022, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted new rules that will help stem the tide of foreign-based illegal robocalls that attempt to scam Americans.

“These protective measures adopted by the FCC will help ensure that our citizens are no longer being harassed and scammed by oversea con artists tapping into our phone networks,” said Attorney General Treg Taylor. “I am pleased that I was able to work with my fellow attorneys general to encourage the FCC to take these measures that will protect hard working Americans from the bombardment of these robocalls.”

The new rules require the companies that allow foreign calls into the United States to participate in robocall mitigation, including blocking efforts, taking responsibility for illegal robocall campaigns on their networks, cooperating with FCC enforcement efforts, and quickly responding to efforts that help trace illegal robocalls to their source. Non-compliance may result in removal from the Robocall Mitigation Database and mandatory blocking by other network participants which will essentially end their ability to operate. The new rules will complement other FCC efforts to close down avenues for robocallers.

Attorney General Taylor and a bipartisan group of attorneys general urged the FCC to put these protective measures in place.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.

