Here's a reminder of fishing season and rule changes for 2022

There were about 23 changes to seasons and bag limits throughout the state that took effect on Jan. 1. WIth many anglers taking their first fishing trips to some of their favorite fishing spots, here's a reminder of rule changes that are new for 2022.

Panhandle

Pend Oreille River Boundary

Boundary changed for the Pend Oreille River boundaries to include: from Highway 95 bridge at Sandpoint downstream to Idaho-Washington border, including tributaries and sloughs to the edge of flat water

Lake Pend Oreille Creek Mouths

The 100-yard fishing closure removed at the mouths of Gold, North Gold, Granite and Trestle Creeks on Lake Pend Oreille

Clearwater

Southwest – Nampa

Dick Knox Pond

Trophy bass regulations adopted where bass limit is 2, none under 20 inches

Magic Valley

Anderson Ranch Reservoir

Kokanee daily bag limit reduced from 25 to 15

Baker Lake

Minimum length and bait/barbless hook restrictions removed, but maintained the 2-trout limit

Southeast

Southeast Idaho “No Motors” Restrictions

“No motors” restrictions removed on Bannock Reservoir, Winder Reservoir and Dike Lake

Southeast Idaho “Electric Motors Only” Restrictions

“Electric motors only” restrictions removed at Foster Reservoir

Weston Reservoir Boating Restrictions

Boating access restrictions will be posted locally at the reservoir as a condition of access through private property, and will not appear in the fishing regulations

Kokanee Creek Fishing Closure

Existing fishing closures on Kokanee Creek removed

Portneuf River

Open fishing on the section near Lava Hot Springs from the Center Street Bridge upstream to the East Main Street Bridge

Bannock Reservoir, Edson Fichter Pond and Montpelier Rearing Pond

General fishing seasons and limits adopted, increasing the trout limit from 2 to 6 per day

Blackfoot Reservoir

Size, bag and possession limit restrictions removed for bass

Bear Lake

Harvest of either adipose fin-clipped (hatchery origin) or unclipped (wild origin) Bonneville cutthroat trout allowed. The 2-trout daily bag limit remains the same.

Snake River (section from Eagle Rock to American Falls Dam)

Simplified seasons and limits by changing gamefish harvest, bait and barbless hook restrictions as follows:

Oct. 16 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend – limit is 0 for trout, catch-and-release. Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 15 – trout limit is 2

Upper Snake

Henrys Lake

Current fishing season extended from Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Feb. 14 (the trout limit is 2), and adopted a new catch/release season from Feb. 15 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend (the trout limit is 0, catch-and-release)

Salmon