Retired FWC Investigator Steve Wayne inducted into the 2022 Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) today announced the induction of retired Investigator Steve Wayne into the 2022 Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes and honors law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida’s residents and visitors through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments.

Investigator Steve Wayne began his law enforcement career with the FWC in 1991 and by the time he retired in 2021, had established the FWC within Florida’s ports, creating one of the most successful port investigations units in the nation focusing on the illegal sale, import, export and commercialization of fish and wildlife resources.

“The FWC’s law enforcement division is by far one of the best in the nation. Investigator Wayne’s decorated career is a testament to the quality of officers we have working for the agency,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton.

Throughout his career, Investigator Wayne was involved in multiple high-profile cases including a multi-agency investigation involving the U.S. Secret Service spanning more than four years, uncovering illegal wildlife trafficking, fraud and identity theft involving a commercial pet dealer. He received numerous awards, including FWC Officer of the Year, FWC Investigator of the Year and The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies Conservation Law Enforcement Award. His investigative efforts were featured in Law Enforcement Magazine, Florida Times-Union and National Geographic.

“I am incredibly proud of Investigator Wayne and his dedicated career to protecting the natural resources and people of Florida. The impact he made within the division will be felt for years to come and now his legacy at the FWC will be known to all with this distinguished honor in the Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame,” said FWC Division of Law Enforcement Col. Roger Young.

Investigator Wayne’s hard work has established a legacy at the FWC. The Port Investigation Unit’s continued hard work ensures that Florida’s fish, wildlife and other priceless natural resources are conserved for future generations.