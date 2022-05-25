Aki Technologies’ Melody Lin and Nicole R. Ferrera Named Top Women in Media and Ad Tech

Aki Technologies

Melody, Nicole Recognized by AdMonsters and AdExchanger for Exceptional Contributions to Innovation and Data

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company and the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, today announced that Director of Client Strategy and Insights Melody Lin and Head of Product Marketing Nicole Ferrera have been named to AdExchanger and AdMonsters’ 2022 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech awards list. Melody was selected for the’ “Data Demystifiers” category while Nicole was named a “Tech Trailblazers” honoree.

“I am thrilled for Melody and Nicole to be recognized for their tireless efforts to improve the media and advertising landscape,” said Stephanie Klimaszewski, SVP of Marketing at Aki Technologies. “Melody and Nicole are significant examples of female leaders who rethink our industry, champion women and challenge limiting beliefs and stereotypes through their management and professional contributions. I could not think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Melody and Nicole.”

Melody’s affinity for inspiring colleagues and clients to think more strategically and data-consciously is what guides her professionally as leader of the Client Strategy and Insights team at Aki. She builds strong, long-lasting relationships with Aki’s Fortune 500 clients. . She recently offered advertisers a more complete understanding of how to challenge stereotypes and better address traditionally narrowly defined audiences through a widely-circulated opinion piece on AdExchanger. Melody replicates this important work daily at Aki to better the industry and build a more conscious, understanding and inclusive world.

Nicole is a passionate strategic leader with more than 15 years of success in marketing, media, and digital transformation in public, private, and start-up environments. Since joining Aki, she has brought to market several advertising solutions to support seamless interaction between brands and consumers. This includes direct advertising path-to-purchase integrations such as QR+ and instant need moments, to deliver frictionless omnichannel activation opportunities. In early 2022, Nicole also launched Aki’s adult beverage and social influencer go-to-market offerings. Most notably, Nicole leads with advertising solutions that address and transcend marketplace volatility. Having joined Aki based on the company’s equity ethos as her top priority in employer selection, Nicole’s passion for gender equity is evident in the way she inspires her female-majority team on a daily basis. She is an inclusive, uplifting and intuitive communicator adept at establishing and maintaining strategic relationships and building best-in-class teams.

The 2022 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Awards celebrate the women who are making an impact in the greater digital media and advertising technology community. This year, the awards program honors 130+ leaders who have made a lasting impact on their brands, organizations and markets–spotlighting the diversity and progress of our industry.

